KILLEEN — Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid over Japan, a first strike against the enemy after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in which a native son of Killeen was hand-picked to participate as a pilot.
In a ceremony at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Monday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King proclaimed April 18 as “Bob Gray Day” in Killeen.
Nash-King was joined by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander Col. Chad Foster, Central Texas Collage historian Mervin Roberts and members of Bob Gray’s family for the proclamation. Dozens of veteran organizations also attended the annual event.
April 18 has been proclaimed Bob Gray Day since R.T. Polk, Killeen’s 18th mayor, who served from 1935 to 1943, first proclaimed Bob Gray Day in 1943 and ordered that for the duration of time, “flags will fly from every socket and flag pole in the community, and the day will be set aside permanently as the memorial to a brave heart that winged its way into the very vitals of enemy territory and destroyed military objectives that were calculated to bring harm and destruction to our great country.”
Capt. Robert “Bob” Gray was a U.S. Army Air Force pilot who was hand chosen by Lt. Col. James Doolittle to participate in the famous raid over Japan on April 18, 1942. The mission was a daring plan to fly B-25 Mitchell bombers off of Naval aircraft carriers to show the Imperial Japanese that no place was out of U.S. reach after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack against Pearl Harbor galvanized the United States to join the war.
Roberts said the need to ensure future generations knew who Gray was and what he had accomplished could not be understated.
“Like many Killeen residents, I knew the airport bore the name Gray, but I didn’t really know why,” Roberts said. “I had no clue the city celebrated this hometown hero every April 18 for decades. In short, Bob’s name was one that was regrettably forgotten by many. He rightly deserves to be remembered.”
Gray originally volunteered to become an Army pilot in 1940, Roberts said. At the time, Killeen was a “small whistle stop on the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railroad.”
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Gray volunteered again for an undisclosed mission — the Doolittle Raid. In a B-25 he had nicknamed ‘Whiskey Pete’ for his favorite horse, Gray strained off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Hornet, his first carrier takeoff in a plane that had never been designed to fly off a carrier. After striking some factories in Tokyo, the crew bailed out over Japanese-occupied China.
Gray survived the raid. Six months to the day later, in the China/Burma Theater, he once again volunteered for a mission.
Gray was killed on Oct. 18, 1942, when his aircraft crashed into the Himalaya mountains, Roberts said. Fellow Doolittle Raider Richard Pull had watched as the planes left. Shortly after, he departed to China to deliver aviation fuel. As Pull approached the Burma border, he saw a plume of black smoke, and as he flew over the remote jungle area, he saw it was a plane, and with no parachutes, knew there could be no survivors.
He radioed in to report the crash, and after returning, learned of Gray’s death. Pull himself had flown the same B-25 plane the day prior, Roberts said. Gray was considered an excellent pilot, with over 550 hours in the B-25. The suspicious circumstances led to scuttlebutt. According to Pull, many of the pilots suspected sabotage. Political instability in colonial India, several Japanese sponsored terror incidents and reports elsewhere in India of sabotage lent circumstantial credence to that view.
“At the time of this death, all across Texas communities reacted with sympathy over the news of Gray’s crash,” Roberts said. “Clearly, much of Texas felt a connection to this loss.”
After 80 years, it’s unlikely the cause of the crash will be determined, he said. “Regardless, his death was not in vain.”
His legacy lives on today in downtown Killeen with Gray Street, at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport with a historic display and bronze statue and on Fort Hood at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
“2022 marks 80 years since we lost this hero,” Nash-King said. “Some people toss around the word ‘hero’ often, but the word should be valued. Robert Gray was the ultimate hometown hero and paid the ultimate sacrifice. We celebrate this day every year because that’s just how important it is.”
Foster said that when it comes to Gray, the words “hero” and “legacy” truly applied.
“To have a group of heroes, true heroes, selected for a mission to strike the first blow back against the enemy who had attacked us at Pearl Harbor, to make that first thrust toward victory, that first step toward victory some years later, that’s what heroism is,” he said. “Those individuals didn’t know if they were ever going to come back. In fact, I think it was a large question if you heard anything about the Doolittle raid whether or not that mission was even possible, if that mission was ever going to be accomplished in the first place.
“That’s what true heroes do. They take the impossible and what seems to be impossible and make it possible.”
The accomplishments and example set by men and women like Gray is what leads troopers today to even greater heights, Foster said.
“When you look around at the world situation, you know that heroes are still needed today. They’ve always been in short supply,” he said. “We’re lucky that men like Bob Gray were with us at some pretty crucial times, and I think we can be confident that in the future, when we need them again, individuals like him will step forward yet again into the breach.”
