From now through Dec. 28, youngsters and the young-at-heart can take a charming holiday train ride aboard The Polar Express, a 60-minute adventure based on the 2004 Hollywood movie starring Tom Hanks, courtesy of the historic Texas State Railroad.

Beginning at the train station in Palestine, Texas, about two-and-a-half hours east of Killeen-Fort Hood, passengers — who are encouraged to wear pajamas — are surrounded by the movie soundtrack, while crew members serve hot chocolate and cookies as they recite the classic children’s book, “The Polar Express,” by Chris Van Allsburg.

