KILLEEN — For several years, Killeen resident Anel Rivera used to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans with his father, Hector Rivera Rodriguez, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“My father and I came out here every year for his friends, for the handful of friends he has out here,” Rivera said, showing emotion.
This year, the 13th annual laying of the wreaths held last weekend, he laid one on the grave of his father, a retired Army master sergeant.
Rivera’s father died in December 2019.
“This one’s different, of course,” Rivera said. “Because this one is a lot more closer to the heart.”
Prior to laying the wreath, Rivera spent some quiet moments in front of his father’s grave.
As the national anthem played across the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, and as the prayer was delivered, Rivera quietly cried, as did others.
Rivera, who is retired from the Air Force, knelt as he placed the wreath in front of the headstone. After a few moments, he reached out, his right hand on the headstone and his left arm tucked across his chest.
He said a quick prayer before clutching the headstone with both hands.
“It’s hard, but you know, the thing is, you just got to know your loved ones want you to move forward — continue on,” Rivera said. “And all I can hope is to be a great man like my father some day, so that’s what I think about.”
Although the moment was emotional, he saw the event as a positive.
“You got to look at the beauty of it that he’s not forgotten,” Rivera said. “He’s blessed with six of us who come out here and visit him.”
On the other side of the cemetery, active duty soldier Jordan Hendrix Sr. sat on a bench with his son Jordan Hendrix Jr. prior to the beginning of the ceremony.
Hendrix is a specialist and was recently named 2020 Soldier of the Year for Fort Hood.
“To be out here, it really means a lot,” Hendrix said. “As soldiers, there’s a lot of praise when you’re in, while you’re being active ... but, once you’ve done your time, and kind of settled down, it is easy to get lost in all the noise of the world.”
Many of the veterans or family members buried in the cemetery did not have a family member to lay a wreath at their headstone.
“This is a great way to just keep these soldiers alive, because they’re soldiers for life,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix said this is his family’s first year in Texas, but it is something they will continue to do for as long as they are in Texas.
He said the family does not necessarily know any veteran buried in the cemetery.
Hendrix’s son, who is 4 years old, is also Little Mister Five Hills of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
“It’s just important to let him know and to recognize that every little thing that we do does not go unnoticed,” Hendrix said. “Whether you’re a soldier or a plumber — no matter the occupation.”
All of the wreaths, more than 11,000 in total, will remain in place until Jan. 9 when volunteers will remove them and place them back in storage until next year.
The retrieval will begin at 10 a.m.
A park and ride will be offered once again from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.