KILLEEN — Members of the Killeen-area community gathered together on Sunday to enjoy a Christmas meal and camaraderie at the Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191.

The post’s annual Christmas dinner — which included singing Christmas songs and a full meal of ham, turkey and all the fixings — brought together nearly a hundred veterans, community neighbors, their families and representatives of the city of Killeen.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.