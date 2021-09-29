KILLEEN — Family, friends and community members remembered retired Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division, during a funeral service at the Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen on Thursday.
Cotton was born on April 11, 1935, and died Sept. 7, 2021, in Killeen. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955 at the age of 20 and served for 33 years until his retirement in 1989. Cotton was the 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major from 1985 to 1988.
Cotton eventually settled in Killeen following retirement and served as a deacon with the Greater Vision Community Church.
At least 100 family, friends and community members filled the pews at the church.
“Today we have come to honor and celebrate the life of A.C. Cotton, a deacon at our church, a retired command sergeant major, but most of all, a child of God,” said Pastor David G. Reynolds, a pastor at the church. “We give God praise and honor and glory for this day, and we honor him for sending us A.C. Cotton.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk, who served with Cotton, said he never had to give him an order.
“You didn’t have to because he knew … what he was doing and what he wanted to do, and all I could say was, ‘Go get ‘em sergeant major.’”
Funk passed on condolences from retired Gen. Frederick M. Franks Jr. and his wife, and Betta Yeosock, the widow of retired Lt. Gen. John J. Yeosock who commanded the 1st Cavalry Division when Cotton served as division command sergeant major.
“This soldier was loved, respected, probably even feared by a few people,” Funk said. “I never met a soldier that didn’t admire and respect A.C. Cotton.”
Funk said Cotton was a wonderful man and a great colleague.
“He never let me down and more importantly, he never let the soldiers down,” Funk said. “What a privilege it was to serve with him; I admire the heck out of him and this is a great send off, and if anybody deserves to go to heaven, any soldier, it’s that man A.C. Cotton.”
The 1st Cavalry Division’s command team, Maj. Gen. John Richardson, the division commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Mundy, division command sergeant major, attended the service.
“Thank you for honoring this great man and great soldier,” Richardson said. “It is an honor for myself and the chain of command to be here to represent the 1st Cavalry Division, and it is an honor for us to walk in the footsteps of Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton.”
Richardson said Cotton represented the standard and everyone looked up to him as a role model.
“Every soldier in the division looked up Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton and said, ‘I want to be like him some day, and for that, we are all blessed.”
Richardson said Cotton would be missed as the division prepares for its 100th birthday celebration.
“He’s been with this division through thick and thin and we were looking forward to another celebration with him,” Richardson said. “But we all know…he’s at the ultimate celebration.”
Retired Col. Billy McGowan said the passing of Cotton was a great shock to all who knew him.
“It was my good fortune to meet and become friends with him in 1987 when we both served in the 1st Cavalry Division,” McGowan said. “We worked as a team to make sure the soldiers and their families were taken care of.”
McGowan said he gained a lot of knowledge during his time working with Cotton and greatly respected him.
“He was a man of understanding, high standards, integrity, vision and deep faith,” McGowan said. “He never dodged a responsibility, never refused to take on a hard job if it needs to be accomplished, and always sought to do his duties honorably and justly.”
McGowan said Cotton loved his family and often spoke about his children and grandchildren.
“He was proud of them, modeled godly character before them, and taught them to follow Christ,” McGowan said. “I will miss my friend deeply…It was always a blessing to be in his presence.”
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lawrence Holly, a family friend, said he met Cotton in 1973 while serving as first sergeants in Germany.
“I will certainly miss my friend and colleague, especially the Sunday morning breakfasts after church services here,” Holly said. “He taught me so much how to be a human being, how to love God, and how I should conduct my life, so I can pass it on to my family, and the many soldiers I had the time to soldier with.”
Cotton’s son-in-law, Dale Larry, said Cotton was his “spiritual father.”
“(Cotton) came into my life at a time when I was suffering from the sins of my biological father,” Larry said. “And over the course of our relationship those wounds have healed.”
Larry said when he first met Cotton 47 years ago, he was just a little boy, but now is a good man grounded in the principles of Cotton’s example.
“He gave me the tools that I needed,” Larry said.
Larry addressed several generations of the Cotton family, with emphasis on the youngest generation.
“I think A.C. would want you to keep him in your mirror but would not want you to take your eyes off of the road,” Larry said. “Because on that road is God’s plan, on that road is your destiny, on that road is the story that you have not yet written. Realize that only you can write that story.”
Larry told his favorite story about Cotton. He said 40 years ago when he was a 17-year-old private in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley, Kansas, Cotton, who was a first sergeant at that time, summoned him to his office and instructed him to stay away from his daughter.
“Fast forward 40 years and I am sitting at his bedside, after he had a very serious surgery,” Larry said. “Out of nowhere he said, ‘Larry, I am so glad I didn’t run you off back in 1975.’ I smiled, I looked at him and said, ‘You know A.C., I love you too.’”
After the funeral service a burial with full military honors including an honor guard, the firing of three volleys in honor of the fallen, and the presentation of the flag, was held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
