First Army Division West partnered with the city of Gatesville to host the North Fort Hood Military Heroes Appreciation Concert and BBQ at North Fort Hood here April 10.
“We wanted to show appreciation to the troops,” said Col. Ed Escobedo, deputy commander of the 120th Infantry Brigade, about the event. “We can’t thank them enough for all their sacrifices, for all their challenges — personally and professionally. This is just a way of showing our appreciation.”
Escobedo credited Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley and Councilwoman Diane Fincher for spearheading the event, but said there were many organizations that helped put it all together.
“They just wanted to show their love and appreciation to the troops and I just wanted to help out the best I can,” he added.
Dinner was provided by DoubleT BBQ from St. Hedwig, Texas, while the Isaac Jacob Band performed live. The south Texas band performed country classics along with some of their original music.
Lead singer Isaac Jacob said this concert was his first time performing for soldiers. He said the band volunteers at a ranch in south Texas, where they help veterans.
He said there is no greater joy than performing for those who serve or have served the nation.
“They put on their (combat) boots, so I can put on my (cowboy) boots,” he said.
Cpl. Tristan Jagnow, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from the Michigan Army National Guard, who is currently training with the 120th at North Fort Hood, said he was excited to see the band perform live because he already follows their music.
“I actually personally listen to these guys outside of here, so I thought that was kind of cool, hearing that they were here,” Jagnow said. “I personally love their music and them coming here is a beautiful thing.”
Before concluding their show, Jacob thanked the troops for giving them their best show ever. Afterward, the band stuck around to shake hands with the troops and thank them for their service.
“We wanted to give them a taste of home for a little bit,” Jacob said, “even if it’s just for an hour and a half.”
