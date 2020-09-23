Six members of two congressional committees visited Fort Hood Friday and Saturday to speak to Fort Hood leaders about the recent deaths of soldiers, as well as to show their support for the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill which was introduced in Congress Sept. 16.
At a press conference Friday evening, all of the members said they were concerned about the things they heard and saw during their visit on post.
One of the congresswomen, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, has stood in the same location to address the media.
“Frankly, it’s beginning to feel to me that since I was here on June 23, I am convinced now there is something in the water here at Fort Hood,” Garcia said.
Garcia referred to her visit to Fort Hood with the family and lawyer of slain soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
She said it is up to Congress, the media and the general public to pressure and get down to the bottom of what is happening at Fort Hood.
Garcia listed the names of nine soldiers who have either been murdered or have died in a suspicious manner.
She said that their deaths have broken the trust of Fort Hood with the public and that Congress needs to make sure Fort Hood leadership makes good on that trust.
“We need to make sure that we do justice for all of them,” Garcia said. “And we need to make sure that it just never, ever happens again.”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said there must be accountability for Fort Hood and what she called a “systemic hurt.”
“What is going on at Fort Hood?” she asked. “We are desperate to know — families are desperate to know how their loved ones met such a tragic or violent fate.”
One of the two California Democratic congress members, Rep. Gilbert Cisneros said he was hoping for more answers.
“You know, we came here today to get answers, but I feel like we not only don’t have these answers, but now we have more questions,” he said.
All of the representatives of the delegation made reference to Fort Hood’s newest deputy commander, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, who assumed duties on Sept. 2.
Some of the delegates, such as Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. and Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., were encouraged by what they heard from Richardson.
“I was encouraged by what I heard from (Maj.) Gen. Richardson and (Command) Sgt. Maj. (Cliff) Burgoyne, because they did demonstrate the first step to leadership for me,” Crow, who is an Army veteran, said, “and that first step to leadership is acknowledgement of a problem and the commitment to solve it.”
Clark said Congress extends its hand in partnership with Richardson and Fort Hood leadership.
“I am grateful for the leadership we met today that expressed their intention to rebuild trust, to rebuild security on this post,” she said.
Other delegates, such as Cisneros, were cautiously optimistic.
“This command here at Fort Hood is going to have a lot of work ahead of them in order to turn things around,” he said.
In a Fort Hood news release issued after the press conference, Richardson made a statement.
“We will work collectively with our communities, Fort Hood units, U.S. Army Forces Command, the Department of the Army and our elected officials to address these complex and challenging issues,” he said.
Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, said the most convincing thing she heard from Richardson is when he said he would get out of the III Corps headquarters.
“Unless he and his leadership is out and talking with the soldiers and their families, they will not have a pulse on what needs to happen here in terms of systemic change,” Speier said.
Although all delegates were of the Democratic party, they expressed confidence that the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will receive bipartisan support.
As of Friday, they said around a dozen Republicans had co-sponsored the bill, but they were confident that more Republicans would jump on board.
