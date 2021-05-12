A U.S. congressional delegation addressed quality of life issues at Fort Hood during a press briefing outside of the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood on Thursday.
Congressional members spent two days at Fort Hood and visited barracks, on-base housing and spoke with soldiers and family members who continue to have problems.
U.S. Rep Jackie Speier from California’s 14th Congressional District said there are areas still requiring attention at Fort Hood and other installations related to quality-of-life issues. The housing shortage and housing conditions include problems with asbestos, lead and mold in on-base housing.
“We have an obligation to these soldiers and their families to give them quality housing,” Speier said. “And we are going to take steps to make sure that happens.”
Speier addressed her concerns about the recent $425 million housing contract with Lendlease Inc., the parent company of the installation’s family housing.
“I don’t find it promising. I think the contract was poorly crafted,” Speier said. “The commander of the base really has no input as to how the money is going to be spent. It is an attractive arrangement for the company, which is a publicly-held company and has, frankly, nothing to lose.”
Speier said the company had guaranteed income through the housing allowance paid to the servicemembers.
“The accountability for fixing sewage problems, leaking roofs, mold is really; I think, abysmal,” Speier said. “If I had my druthers right now, I would terminate that contract. We can’t seem to get their attention.”
Speier said she would pursue options to terminate the current contract and renegotiate its terms.
“They’re going to put $425 million into Fort Hood over 10 years, but they’re making the call on what they’re going to spend it on,” Speier said. “They don’t maintain these properties well; they don’t build them with proper flashing, so even homes that were built in 2009 are leaking, and so they take the money that’s supposed to be set aside to improve and build new housing and were repairing the housing that was built because it was built so poorly.”
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, from Texas’s 33rd Congressional District, reiterated his colleague’s sentiment about Fort Hood housing, saying additional improvements are required.
“People shouldn’t have to live with mold and termites,” Veasey said. “Some of the conditions that we saw yesterday and some of the maladies that have resulted because of those conditions; some of those people could be dealing with chronic health issues for the rest of their lives. That shouldn’t be the case, not for people who are serving our country.”
Lendlease Inc. spokesperson Stefanie Murphy issued a statement on the congressional delegation’s concerns stating they were surprised and disappointed to hear Speier’s characterization of Lendlease Inc’s decades of work under the Military Housing Privatization Initiative.
“Firstly, Lendlease worked with the Army to come up with a creative, private financing solution that allows us to substantially accelerate improvements across our Army housing portfolio,” Murphy said in a statement issued by the company. “Of the $1.1bn investment, nearly half will go to Fort Hood. That means approximately $420M will go toward the demolition of and subsequent new construction of nearly 600 new (junior noncommissioned officer) homes; roof replacements on more than 2,300 homes; and renovations at more than 1,300 homes.”
Murphy said the Army decides how investments are spent across its installations, and Lendlease partners with the military and works cooperatively and collaboratively to manage the housing.
“While we handle the day-to-day management, our military partners have oversight of all our operations and have major decision rights under the respective agreements, including how and where this private financing, sourced from private investors, is spent,” Murphy said in the statement.
Murphy said in the statement that Lendlease had attempted to meet with Representative Speier on multiple occasions.
“Not only did we publicly invite Rep. Speier to come visit us during our presentation at the House Armed Services subcommittees in March, we have been in touch with her office on eight separate occasions — both over the phone and via email — requesting time on her agenda during her visit to Fort Hood this week, and we were told she was unavailable,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the company remains willing to meet with her and has again reached out to her office to facilitate a discussion.
