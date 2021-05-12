A U.S. congressional delegation comprised of mostly House Armed Services Committee members expressed satisfaction with Fort Hood’s progress in implementing recommendations of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee during a press briefing outside of the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood on Thursday.
The independent review committee recommended 70 changes at Fort Hood. Rep. Jackie Speier. D-Calif., said Fort Hood leadership informed the delegation that most of the recommendations were implemented.
Speier said she was pleased that Fort Hood had taken the criticisms they received seriously and that the time had come for the military to realize that spending billions of dollars on sexual harassment and assault prevention, while still having 20,000 servicemembers victimized annually, with only 150 to 200 offenders convicted, was no accountability.
“My number one message this afternoon is that Vanessa Guillen did not die in vain,” Speier said. “She will be forevermore associated with our commitment to take sexual harassment and sexual assault cases out of the chain of command.”
Speier said the delegation spoke with leadership, junior enlisted soldiers, first female combat arms officers and family members. She said there was a seismic change at Fort Hood in the ways soldiers are being treated but said problems still exist with the installation’s Criminal Investigation Division (C.I.D.).
“I am not at all confident that we have the right mix of civilians. We frankly don’t have civilians, for the most part, in Army C.I.D.; that needs to change,” Speier said.
Speier said her goal is to remove sexual assault and sexual harassment cases from the chain of command and has introduced legislation that would accomplish that goal. The ‘I am Vanessa Guillen Act’ would make sexual harassment a crime under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice and allow victims to file compensation claims.
“Today, I can say with great confidence (Fort Hood) is a much better place than it was eight months ago, and I want to salute the leadership of Gen. White and his leadership team,” Speier said. “Fort Hood now is a much better place than it ever was before.”
Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, said many of his constituents were worried about what happened to Guillen and its aftermath.
“I don’t think Vanessa Guillen needed to become a victim for things to change here,” Veasey said. “I’m glad that things have changed here because of what happened, but I think it’s a terrible tragedy that she paid with her life the way she did because we could have been doing better.”
Veasey said he believed Fort Hood could become a pacesetter in making changes throughout the military if the initiatives to make change are taken seriously. He said he was encouraged by what he heard from soldiers during his visit.
“I talked with soldiers about how your (noncommissioned officers) and your commanding officers now take issues of sexual assault, sexual harassment, racial assault, racial harassment, and they take it much more seriously now than they did before,” Veasey said.
U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs from California’s 53rd Congressional District said she hears from parents and family members all the time worried whether their loved one in the military is safe.
“They’re not worried about what’s happening overseas; they’re worried if they’re going to be safe in their barracks,” Jacobs said. “We have a lot of work to do to make sure that no service member is ever failed the way the system failed Vanessa Guillen.”
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, said this visit was her third visit to Fort Hood and has never been more encouraged by the progress being made at Fort Hood. She said the Guillen family are her constituents and wanted to highlight two areas of progress identified by the investigation and were a significant concern for the Guillen family.
“One was, of course, how the army treats missing persons, the protocols, the notification for the parents, what status the soldier has during that time period, what resources are brought to bear,” Garcia said. “That has already been implemented, and indeed I think the protocols are a lot better than they were before.”
Sylvia said the second issue of concern was the communications with the families. The Guillen family came to her because they were not getting information and didn’t know if the command at Fort Hood was respecting or valuing their input.
“The good news is that they’re working now on a program where of course they are keeping families informed of what’s going on with their soldier to the point where they’re asking a squad-level person to call the mother or father to just give them an update on how their son or daughter is doing,” Sylvia said. “That’s big news because once you develop a culture that the priority is the soldier, that the priority is to make sure that they’re safe and secure, and that they have a good quality of life, that will continue. It is about putting people first.”
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, issued a statement on Fort Hood and the U.S. Army stating that while some things have improved on Fort Hood, additional work needed to be done, and these problems were not unique to Fort Hood.
“I’m currently working on bipartisan legislation that prioritizes the safety and quality of life of our soldiers while maintaining the Army’s mission,” said Carter in a statement released by his office. “The men and women who serve our country risk their lives so that our homeland is secure, and they deserve to feel safe while serving. I look forward to introducing this legislation and discussing it further very soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.