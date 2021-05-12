KILLEEN — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, held a round table May 5 with local elected officials, military veterans and law enforcement officers to discuss challenges specific to Fort Hood, the military, the military community and other topics important to the participants.
Some of the topics discussed at the offices of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen included the upcoming renaming of Fort Hood, sexual harassment/sexual assaults on post, funding for quality of life programs and the rising cost of living’s effect on soldiers and their families.
Some of those in attendance included Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash, Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson, HOTDA director retired Army Col. Keith Sledd and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Jean Shine.
“We had a wide range of discussion that covered many areas, and I really appreciate the input and advice I received today,” Williams said. “It’s no secret that Fort Hood and these communities have faced some trying times in the last year — a tragic incident put the base in a negative spotlight and cast a long shadow both in and outside the gates.”
Williams said in light of the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen in 2020, post leadership initiated multiple investigations which resulted in the discipline or relief of multiple leaders. The investigations also identified several key areas of improvement that are currently being discussed in Congress to implement appropriate changes in the way the military responds to those areas, such as the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program (SHARP) and how the military responds when a service member fails to show up for duty.
“Let me be clear, there is no place in our military for sexual harassment or sexual assault, period,” Williams said. “More must be done to address these issues directly, but also the way they are reported and the way they are investigated.”
Despite that, Williams stated he did not agree with the IAmVanessaGuillen Act introduced in Congeress concerning how SHARP cases are reported and investigated in its current form. The bill would make sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice and move prosecution decisions of sexual assault and harassment cases out of the military chain of command.
“It’s not the bill we need,” he said. “There are issues in there that take up too much, in my mind, authority away from the military component and bring in the private sector, which I don’t think is the way to do that. I don’t personally think we need trial lawyers running around Fort Hood. I think we can take care of business here, and we should.”
At the end of April, Army leaders confirmed that Guillen was sexually harassed by a supervisor in her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood. A lengthy investigation directed by Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, revealed that Guillen was harassed by a supervisor in a unit orderly room and in the field during training in 2019, about nine or 10 months before her disappearance.
Investigators, however, did not find a connection between the sexual harassment and her subsequent disappearance and death. As a result of Guillen’s unit’s failure to take action, Garrett approved the firing or reprimand of a total of 21 noncommissioned officers and officers.
Williams said he has not yet completed reading the latest investigation revealing Guillen had been sexually harassed, but said that Fort Hood leadership is very responsible and quite capable of handling the post’s issues.
“Fort Hood is better prepared to handle these issues, and the other military bases, than right now, I believe, outside sources in the public sector,” he said.
Williams added that the discussion would help inform him on what legislation he would either introduce or support to keep soldiers safe and help maintain good order and discipline. The input from those most directly impacted by such legislation would be instrumental in providing the best, bipartisan solutions.
One of the biggest concerns brought up by Shine, who is also a local area realtor, was the rapidly rising costs of homes, rentals and utilities. She said her concern was that the money provided by the military, basic allowance for housing, was rapidly becoming too little to allow soldiers to afford to live on the economy.
“The cost of building a house — we can’t even put a price tag on it from now until when it’s finished,” Shine said. “When a board was $7 yesterday and it’s $18 today, the builders can barely build. We need to have a housing allowance so the military can afford it.”
Williams said this was also a big concern of his.
“The market is the market — that’s what makes America great is the free market,” he said. “But we need to accommodate our soldiers. We talked about ... the ability to find housing. We need to take a look at what we pay our soldiers, so they can stay with the market in the areas they serve.”
Another important topic covered was the renaming of Fort Hood. The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual bill that funds the Department of Defense, required studies be done to rename all Army installations that were named after Confederate soldiers.
“We want to make sure — and we will — take the aggressive stand on what the new name will possibly be at Fort Hood,” Williams said. “We want the outside sources to listen to us rather than us listen to them. I think they should listen to us. We want to make sure whatever name change may happen that it has a connection to Fort Hood. We want to make sure it’s done right and the community has THE say in the naming of it, and we want a connection to Fort Hood so people down the road can relate and understand why this (post) was named after the person.”
Williams said his team will be getting with the installation renaming commission as soon as he returns to Washington, D.C., to ensure its members know the communities surrounding Fort Hood both want to be and should be a part of the discussion
“At the end of the day, we’ll have a name we can be proud of,” he said.
Another concern dicussed was the upcoming fiscal year military budgets, which are being flatlined by President Joe Biden’s administration through 2025. The concern is the push for modernization of the forces will take away from funding to maintain vehicles.
A number of avoidable ground vehicle accidents have occurred in recent years due to poorly maintained vehicles, to include the death of eight Marines and a Navy corpsman in an amphibious assault vehicle accident July 2020.
“The administration, in my mind, doesn’t get it.,” Williams said.
