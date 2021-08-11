COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Wayne Knutson had big plans for a romantic outing to the park where he would surprise fellow soldier and girlfriend, Pam Swartz, with an engagement ring and a marriage proposal.
Those plans fizzled not once but twice before he was finally able to slip the ring on her finger.
“I tried to do something special,” said Knutson, who spent 21 years in the military, including two overseas deployments. “I don’t remember all the specific details, but I was trying to get her out of her house for us to walk down to the park.”
Pam remembers:
“I ended up babysitting for a friend who had an emergency, and so I ruined his plans,” she said. “Apparently, that was the second time he had tried the romantic thing and I ruined them both.”
Wayne was born at Fort Bliss in El Paso, where his father was stationed with the Army. A few months later, dad was killed in combat in Vietnam. The family moved for a while to
Colorado Springs, mom got re-married, and Knutson graduated from high school in Lebanon, Pa., in 1987.
Growing up, he had ideas of following in his father’s footsteps to join the service, but he also wanted to go to college. He wound up at boot camp shortly after high school graduation after a friend suggested they enlist together.
“To be honest, I guess it was always in the back of my mind,” Wayne said. “I think going to school, I planned the typical route of graduating and going off to college.
“I took the ASVAB, did well on it, and got harassed by recruiters. My friend was like, ‘Let’s join together.’ It turned out that I was the only one who went into the military, but I’m glad everything turned out the way it did because I’ve had a great life.
“One of the reasons, too, is that I knew when my father passed, there were certain educational benefits that I was entitled to, but I didn’t feel right using those. I wanted to make my own way.”
Pam, meanwhile, was born and raised in Seguin, Texas, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio. She graduated from high school in 1987 and enrolled at Texas A&M University in College Station. She had plans to pursue a career in agriculture, changed majors several times, and then got some bad news from administration after about a year-and-a-half.
“I was a good student until I got to college, where I proceeded to flunk out,” she said.
After heading north to Wyoming for a while to live with a cousin, Pam then came back to College Station, worked for a cleaning company, attended classes at Blinn Junior College, worked at a John Deere dealership, then moved back home.
“I moved back to Seguin and was working at the John Deere dealership there, where I had worked in high school. I met my first husband, who was in the Air Force, (and) we married, had a kid, and then we split up. That’s when I joined the Army.
“Chalk it up to a midlife crisis and a dead-end job. A friend who was a mechanic in the Air Force talked me into it. He re-upped, but into the Army instead of the Air Force. When he came back from AIT, he said, ‘You should do this. It’ll be great. You’ll travel and see the world.’
“So I talked to the recruiter and the next thing I knew, I was signed up. My parents thought I was crazy. They thought my son was going to be a serial killer because he wouldn’t have roots after moving all around the world, but it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Basic training was at Fort Jackson, S.C., followed by AIT (advanced individual training) where she became a personnel specialist. Her first duty station was at Wiesbaden, Germany, an assignment that eventually led to an introduction to a handsome G.I. who would later become her husband.
“We had several friends in common,” Pam said, “who had told us each individually,
‘There’s this woman you need to meet,’ and ‘There’s a guy you need to meet.’
“We had actually already met but we didn’t know that they were talking about that person, if that makes sense. When they told me his name, I was working in enlisted records so I kind of looked up his records. It didn’t tell me anything other than what awards he got or what his rank was.
“The first time we met was when he came in to update some records. I was the one who helped him, and then we’d run into each other at the shoppette or whatever. I’m thinking, ‘This guy needs to hurry up and ask me out,’ but he never did. I think he was about to, then my ex-husband came over one Christmas to visit our son and we had gone to the PX or something, and Wayne saw us together and thought I was seeing someone. He found out later that was not the case.”
Wayne recalls:
“I think I finally called her on the telephone. I was nervous as all get-out. If I remember correctly, when I first called there was a little bit of a pause. I think she was surprised but she agreed to go out.”
A first date at a Greek restaurant was soon followed by a second date at an Italian restaurant, where there was nearly an unfortunate incident.
“The first gift he gave me was a little Swarovski pin that was a clown — and clowns freak me out,” Pam said. “I didn’t tell him that until about a year later.”
Added Wayne: “She said, ‘Oh, thank you,’ and all that, you know.”
“I faked it,” Pam chimed in. “It was our second date — what was I supposed to do?”
With plans now to get married and their time in Germany coming to an end, the couple started trying to get stationed again at the same installation. The only place where they could both find a slot was Fort Hood. They got married in 2002, and then Wayne got deployed to the Middle East, leaving Pam to take care of what by then had become a combined family of three kids.
“By then, I was an E-5 (sergeant), with the 15 th Personnel Battalion,” she said. “I loved it here, but Wayne got deployed and I was here by myself with three kids, pulling staff duty three times a week sometimes. You have to stay there all night and it was difficult finding babysitters.
“I think one night I paid $300 for people to watch my kids while I had staff duty. It just wasn’t worth it, and then just the toll it took on the family, so in June 2004, I got out.”
And the rest is history.
Wayne left the military in 2008 and went to work as a defense contractor. Pam went back to school and earned a degree in 2014 from Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Wayne has a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees.
Both work now as school teachers in Copperas Cove, and say they look back at their military service with great pride and satisfaction. Oh, and finding each other was a definite bonus.
“Absolutely,” Wayne said.
“Definitely,” said Pam. “I actually wish I could have stayed in. Yes, I got married and got a good husband out of it, but for me, having had a bunch of horrible jobs, I think I found my place … helping people. Which led me to the career I have now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.