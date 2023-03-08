TEMPLE — U.S. Air Force veteran Daniel Brock admits he was less than a model student at Copperas Cove High School and all those lessons not learned nearly grounded his military service before it was cleared for takeoff.

“I signed up to go into medical materials specialist and started my training, but I just couldn’t get the hang of it,” said Brock, a longtime Copperas Cove resident who now lives in Temple. “I flunked the test and then I took another test and flunked it, so I washed out of tech school. It was just way over my head.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.