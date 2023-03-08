TEMPLE — U.S. Air Force veteran Daniel Brock admits he was less than a model student at Copperas Cove High School and all those lessons not learned nearly grounded his military service before it was cleared for takeoff.
“I signed up to go into medical materials specialist and started my training, but I just couldn’t get the hang of it,” said Brock, a longtime Copperas Cove resident who now lives in Temple. “I flunked the test and then I took another test and flunked it, so I washed out of tech school. It was just way over my head.
“I was pretty upset about it, but it really wasn’t surprising because I didn’t do very good in high school. I wasn’t very focused on school. I got a copy of my high school transcripts years later and I think there were 360-370 people in my graduating class (1978), and I was number 366 or something. I made a lot of Cs and Ds.”
Brock was born in Mena, Ark., 86 miles south of Fort Smith. He was the youngest in a family of two boys and two girls led by Ray Brock, a U.S. Army and Army National Guard veteran who served in Vietnam three times.
Ray joined the Army in 1948 and went to Germany for three years, then got out and joined the National Guard. He married Daniel’s mother, Helen, in 1952, went back on active duty in 1959 and the family moved to Hawaii for three-and-a-half years when Daniel was six months old.
After stops at Fort Rucker, Fort Polk and Fort Benning, Brock remembers his dad going to Vietnam for the first time (1966-67) when they were living in Arkansas.
“I was probably about 7, 8 years old, so at that age, I didn’t think much about it,” he said. “We were living in a trailer house in Nashville, Arkansas, a little country town where my mom grew up. I didn’t know much about Vietnam or the military, but my older sister and my mom were worried. Both my grandmothers — my father’s mother and my mom’s mother — were worried, too, about him possibly not coming back.”
Next stop for the Brock family was central Texas in 1967, where young Daniel attended second grade at Fairview Elementary School in Copperas Cove. One memory of that time stands out in particular.
“I remember my teacher, Miss Bennett,” Brock said. “She didn’t put up with nothing in class and I clearly remember one day (when) I did something wrong and she got her ruler and told me to stick my hand out. She hit me on the back of my hand with a wooden ruler, and I never did anything wrong in the classroom after that. She was an older teacher, and some of my classmates thought she might be an old retired nun or something.”
Dad was sent to Vietnam for a second tour in 1969, came back, and was assigned to Fort Eustis, Va., and the family also lived in Louisiana, Georgia and Alabama, before settling back in Copperas Cove in 1972. Ray Brock went to Vietnam a third time in 1973. He and Helen were divorced and she married Daniel’s stepfather, Owen Lavely, a U.S. Army veteran, in 1974.
By the time he was a senior at Cove High, Brock started considering his options and decided to follow in his father and stepfather’s footsteps and join the military. He nearly enlisted in the Army, but a recruiter’s spiel convinced him to go Air Force.
“When I went up to the recruiting station in Dallas to do testing, I started talking to this Air Force guy. Talking with him, I found out training was six weeks, compared to eight weeks in the Army, so I decided to sign up with the Air Force (delayed entry program),” Brock said.
Two months after graduation, Brock was on his way back to Dallas for his physical and swearing in. He remembers plenty of tears as he boarded a bus in downtown Killeen.
“My mom and my (step)dad, Owen, drove me to the bus station,” he said. “I’d never really been away from home, so it was pretty difficult. I still get a little emotional talking about it. I had my one little suitcase and I get on the bus, and my mom is crying. Her baby is fixing to leave and go in the military. I was looking out the window at her, and I got a little tearful.”
After a night in a hotel in Dallas, Brock spent much of the next day taking care of inprocessing duties, then got on a plane and flew to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training. After that, it was on to technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, where his initial training did not go so well. After failing his exams, Brock was assigned for a while to temporary duty, then wound up transferring to Grissom Air (Reserve) Base in Indiana, where he trained as an entomology specialist (pest control) beginning in December 1978.
“It was cold, windy, and snowing,” Brock said. “I experienced my first white Christmas there.”
His duties as a pest management specialist with a civil engineering squadron at Grissom included everything from keeping the base free of insects, rodents and snakes, to keeping airfields clear from birds, which can pose a significant threat to fighter jets taking off and landing.
For three years, Brock was on the Prime BEEF (Base Emergency Engineering Force) team at two different Strategic Air Command (SAC) bases. In that capacity, he underwent special chemical warfare training and was part of a unit that was “rapidly deployable and capable of providing support anywhere in the world on short notice for worldwide emergencies with special training in Rapid Runway Repair, using an AM2 matting system developed by the U.S. Navy in the late 1960s.” This system involved the use of individual 12-foot panels weighing close to 150 pounds.
After two years at Grissom, Brock was assigned to Eielson AFB in Alaska for 18 months, and then went to Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota.
He served four-and-a-half years overall, got out and came back to Copperas Cove, where he tested unsuccessfully for a state license as a pest control applicator. A buddy back in the Air Force had invited him to come out to Phoenix, Ariz., and so he moved there and landed a job in pest control for the next couple of years, then got homesick and returned to central Texas.
Next, he got his commercial driver’s license and drove a cement truck for a time, then decided to move to Waco, where his mom and Owen were living. He worked there at a grocery store for three years, and then a trip down to Cove for his 10th high school reunion proved life changing.
“That was 1988, and I was talking to some of my friends and found out some of them had master’s degrees and other degrees and were making some pretty good money, so I decided to go to college. I decided that I needed to focus on getting my education, and so that’s what I did.
“I went to McLennan Community College in Waco in ’89 and got an associate degree as a substance abuse counselor. At the same time, I saw that I could get an associate degree in mental health, and youth counseling. So I went to MCC for three years and got three associate degrees. I graduated with honors, so after flunking out of tech school in the Air Force, here I am graduating from college with three degrees with honors.
“After I got my degrees, I decided to apply for a counselor internship. The last year I was going to college, I was working part time at the Salvation Army in Waco. Part of the building was a homeless shelter and part of it was a halfway house, and they had some alcohol and drug abuse problems there, so I got to talk to some of those clients and get a little experience that way. Then I applied for a job in Gatesville, with a company that had a contract with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for drug and alcohol counselors. I got a job as a counselor intern at Hilltop (Unit), then they lost the contract and I got laid off.”
Brock worked for a private treatment facility for a while after that, then went to work for another Gatesville prison unit. He also worked for a correctional facility in Kyle, south of Austin, and at a residential treatment facility in Austin before health problems started to get the best of him and he was forced to retire.
“Drug and alcohol counselor is a burn-out job,” Brock said. “You work for two or three years, and you’ve got to get out for a while (and) take care of yourself. Every time I got out of it, I missed it, so I went back. I was a drug and alcohol counselor off and on for about 15 years.”
Now, 64-year-old Brock lives with his stepdad, Owen Lavely, helping care for the man he fondly refers to as “Dad.” The two vets spend a lot of time at the local American Legion hall, visiting with friends and fellow vets.
Looking back at his time in the military and the path his life has taken, Brock, who was married twice and has no children of his own, says it has been an interesting journey.
“At the time, it was the best thing for me to do,” he said. “There weren’t really many good jobs there in Copperas Cove, and it was just natural for me. My biological dad was on active duty for 21 years before he retired, but he also spent six years in the National Guard. Then my mom got remarried to an Army guy, (and) my older brother was in the Army for a couple of years, so, really, that’s all I knew.
“From day one, I was around the military, so it was a natural thing for me to do the same thing. I enjoyed it.
“While I was at Eielson Air Force Base, I received several letters of appreciation from other base squadron commanders for helping them move from one building to other buildings on base when not busy in my squadron. I had the opportunity to fly on a KC-135 Stratotanker fueler plane, which has aerial refueling capability on midair refueling missions, 100 miles north of the Arctic circle. I got to watch the boom operator refuel jets below the KC-135 refueler plane. I got to sit in a little seat between the pilot and co-pilot as they took off and landed.
“I also got to see the Northern Lights and ice fog quite a few times while I was in Alaska, which is an amazing thing to see.
“I’m just an old Air Force veteran but I’m proud of my service and, yes, I would do it all over again. I got out as a sergeant, and I have no regrets … well, I do have one regret, and that is not reenlisting to stay 20 years.
“I had good times and I cherish the memories I made with my fellow Air Force brothers and sisters and civilians who worked on the bases I was stationed at. I’m proud to call myself a United States Air Force veteran and I would gladly serve our great country again.”
