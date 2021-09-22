COPPERAS COVE — The Texas Education Agency announced that eight of Copperas Cove Independent School Districts’s 11 schools are recipients of the new Purple Military Star designation created by Senate Bill 1557 and passed by the 86th Texas State Legislature.
The honor is bestowed on school campuses that support the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Campuses selected receive a special Purple Military Star recognition to display.
All of CCISD campuses with the exception of the district’s alternative school, implement Student2Student that help welcome new students to each campus, providing them immediate support and friendship, reducing isolation and loneliness.
Military parents Shannoda and Derrick Gilbert were both active duty soldiers with four children who are in three different schools.
“All of the staff members at each school know who among their students are military-connected,” Shannoda Gilbert said. “My kids were able to create a sense of belonging both in and out of the classroom because of this.”
More than half of the student population on the campus of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy are military dependents. Assistant principal Heather Peacock said CCISD has many initiatives in place to assist military-connected students as they transition in and out of the district.
“One of these is the military student identifier that helps our staff know who our military students are. Cove was one of the first districts to use this coding diligently,” Peacock said. “CCISD also provides a military student transition consultant for its campuses to provide support and resources to students and parents, as well as training and support for staff to meet the unique needs of military-connected students.”
CCISD is the only school district in the nation to be simultaneously executing five Department of Defense Education Activity grants that provide funding for the S2S program, Ranger Reading Camp and Tell Me a Story Night, Bulldawg University and Together We Code to teach military children computer coding. The grants are valued at more than $5 million.
“I was amazed at how CCISD makes sure military families have the support they need for each military child. They make sure my children experience a seamless educational experience no matter where they are enrolled within CCISD,” Gilbert said. “As a parent, you always want someone to be there for your children. These CCISD military consultants are the people that I can count on to keep my kids out of trouble and provide them with resources to help them through the school year.”
