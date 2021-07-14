COPPERAS COVE — Kansas native Bob Crouch idolized his father when he was growing up and always wanted to follow his footsteps and serve in the military.
That is exactly what he did.
“I always had great respect for my dad and his service, and that’s all I ever wanted to do — be like my dad,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Copperas Cove resident said. “Unfortunately, he’s no longer with us, but my dad is my hero.”
Born at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Crouch was the youngest in a family of four children. During his youth, he lived in Maryland; California; Virginia; and Heidelberg, Germany, where he graduated from high school in 1986.
Sounds like a typical “Army brat” life with lots of moving around, but the 52-year-old father of two says it was a great childhood.
“I was fortunate. By the time I came around, it was heading toward the twilight of my dad’s career and so I didn’t have to move as many times as other folks.”
After high school, he came back to the U.S. to attend the University of Tampa, traveling back to Germany for Christmas and summer breaks with the family. A member of ROTC in high school and in college, Crouch underwent his initial training at Fort Knox, Ky., then was sent to his first duty station at Mannheim, Germany, a plum assignment just 20 minutes away from Heidelberg, where his parents were living.
“As an ROTC guy, you don’t go through basic (training) as you think of for an enlisted soldier,” Crouch said. “I graduated from University of Tampa in May 1990, moved up to Cleveland for a couple months, then in September I went to armor officer basic at Fort Knox.
“Right before I went there is when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. We just knew we were probably going to end up in the desert for Desert Storm. As things got more tense and we got closer to Christmas time, we had our vacation period cancelled.
“The air war started, and I graduated in February, and I went on leave to Florida and watched the war on television.
“After my basic course, I was fortunate to be stationed back home in Mannheim. My parents were still living in Heidelberg, so that was a blessing. My wife and I were there for three years, and the first year — as is the case with most combat arms officers — I was probably out in the field for nine months, so it was good that my parents were there to look out for my wife and help when she needed it. Halfway through my first assignment, I transitioned from armor to quartermaster and became a logistician.”
By 1994, Crouch was a senior first lieutenant attending school back in Virginia, then he became an ROTC instructor for two years at Texas A&M University in College Station. After that, it was on to combined armed services staff school at Fort Leavenworth, then Fort Lewis, Wash., where he took command of the 528th Quartermaster Company.
“That was a lot of fun,” Crouch said. “This was a general support petroleum company. Our job was to push large amounts of gasoline and diesel all over the battlefield. We really enjoyed it there. Our son was born while we were at Texas A&M, and a year later our daughter was born.”
After three years, Crouch headed back to Heidelberg, where he was responsible for coordinating fuel and water missions for U.S. Army Europe headquarters. In 2002, he came to Fort Hood as a major and supply division chief and was deployed to Iraq for the first time in 2004.
He served as executive officer for the Corps Material Management Center and was heavily involved in a mission to New Orleans, La., in support of the Hurricane Katrina relief effort.
“That was one of the more interesting times in my career,” he said. “Going out with some very caring soldiers who do their best to treat human remains with as much dignity and respect as possible.”
He also deployed two more times to Iraq (July 2006 and July 2009) before retiring in June 2011 as a lieutenant colonel — same rank as his father, who was a Vietnam War vet — with 21 years’ service.
“Each deployment was interesting,” Crouch said. “I credit our leadership and our soldiers for their bravery and resilience.
“Our first deployment in 2004 came shortly after the ground invasion. We thought the U.S. was only going to be there for a little while and we’d be there for peacekeeping and helping people. Of course, that’s when the war really got hot.
“The second deployment was the surge, and we were supporting that. My final deployment was the drawdown. My plans team was charged with planning the drawdown of all logistics in Iraq. The unit performed marvelously in all three deployments during some of the toughest times to be in country.
“We drove up from Kuwait to Baghdad in soft-sided Humvees with no armor protection. We didn’t know what to expect at the time, and — particularly from April 2004 until about October — it was a wild ride.
“It was really a running gun battle against the insurgency, and while I wasn’t directly engaged in that, some of my soldiers were. We had our convoys going up and down the road — hundreds of convoys every day. At one point, we had contractors who were hauling supplies for us, and they refused to drive because it was too dangerous.
“The second deployment, the surge was quite something. It was a huge ramp-up in hostilities — not necessarily between the Iraqi insurgents and us, but there was a big surge in violence between the Shia and the Sunni in Iraq.
“I remember in February 2007, one night the insurgents blew up 21 bridges across the country, I think it was. We were exposed to IEDs; plenty of indirect fire … Logistical Support Area (LSA) Anaconda, as it was known at the time, received more mortar and artillery attacks than anyone in the country. We’d get six or eight attacks a day. When we were first driving up from Kuwait to Iraq, we were moving through Baghdad and there was a bus set up as an IED that blew up very close to our convoy.
“There were a couple of other times like that. So although it wasn’t my job to go out and run the supply convoys or go kick down doors or anything like that — to conduct direct combat missions — in the kind of environment we were in, everybody was exposed to hostile fire.
“My last deployment was memorable because we played such a significant role — in my opinion — in bringing our forces home.”
After retiring from the service, Crouch decided to spend some time relaxing and adjusting to civilian life. A few months into that transition, he took advantage of an opportunity that has become his passion.
“My plan was, I needed to get the Army out of my system a little bit. So when I went on terminal leave in March 2011, my plan was to spend six months just doing nothing. By doing nothing, I mean not working.
“We had been in our house nine years at that point, and although we had done quite a bit of the standard maintenance that you do, we never had really done any improvements. So I spent that time doing home improvements, and then we got to August 2011 and my wife said, ‘Hey, I really appreciate all you’re doing around the house. It looks great, but if you want to keep doing home improvements, you need to get a job. The folks at Lowe’s and Home Depot all know you on a first-name basis.’
“Fortunately, a friend of mine knew my plan and he told me, ‘I know you want to take time off, but when you’re ready, give me a call. I have an opportunity that I’d like to give you right of first refusal.’ That turned out to be what I’ve done for the last decade.”
That opportunity was to join the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, where he serves as vice president for the organization that is building a new, state-of-the-art museum near the Visitor’s Center on Fort Hood. Construction is under way on the National Mounted Warrior Museum that is designed “to tell the story of mounted combat throughout the Army, along with the units that serve and have served at Fort Hood.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted last fall and the first phase of the complex is scheduled to open this year in November. Fort Hood’s existing museums — 1st Cavalry and 3rd Cavalry — are to close, inventory all the exhibits and artifacts, and move them to the new facility. A grand opening is expected summer 2023.
“We will probably do a soft opening early next spring, potentially with some temporary exhibits. But we also want to start doing special events, whether that is changes of command, reunions, organizational galas, things like that. We hope to be able to do that next spring, and to really start bringing people in before the museum is fully ready for a grand opening.
“I tell you … I go out there at least once a week, sometimes twice or more, and I’m just astounded with the progress they make. It’s a beautiful facility that is really going to be, I think, the shining gem for Fort Hood. It’s going to give this area a destination activity; a reason for people to come to central Texas that we probably don’t have unless you have business at Fort Hood.
“I really like the way it’s coming along.”
One feature of the new museum will be short video presentations of area soldiers telling their stories. Crouch says he invites any and all veterans to contact him and set up a time to meet with a museum videographer.
“Every story is important, whether you served in combat or not. I only got a couple of stories from my dad and now he’s gone, and his experiences are gone forever. Every soldier has a story, and those stories should not be lost.
“It’s an opportunity for the people of this community to commemorate and memorialize their service, and preserve their story for future generations.”
