COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Eddie L. Bell Sr. used the harsh lessons he learned growing up in a segregated 1950s-60s deep South as motivation to escape his stifling environment and make his mark in the world.
Now 73 years old, Bell was born and raised in Mobile, Ala., where he graduated from an all-black high school in 1966. He had no plans growing up to join the military, but eventually decided becoming a soldier was the best bet for improving his life.
“We’re talking about the time of Dr. Martin Luther King, freedom marches, rights for others,” said Bell, a resident of Copperas Cove. “I grew up in an era where you live on one side of the tracks; I live on the other side of the tracks. You stay over there, and I’ll stay over here.
“It was called red-line districts at that time. That’s just the way it was. You’ve got to remember — I’m 70 years old, and you add another 70 years to that, that’s 140 years. We’ve been out of slavery how long?
“There was nowhere to go. I lived in an all-black neighborhood; went to an all-black school that was 15 miles away from home. We were bussed from our area past nine, 10 schools.
“My ambitions growing up were, one, to try to just go to school without having to stop to go to work. If you’re embedded in your community like that, it gets passed on from generation to generation (and) you never get out of those places.
“When I graduated from high school, I wanted to go somewhere. Do something. I couldn’t go to college (because) I didn’t have any money. I couldn’t even get a job as a stocker in a grocery store. You want to go work in the fields, dig some ditches, work on some roads, you could do that. You’re good to go. But other than that, the only place I could go was into the military. So, on the 19th of June 1966, I graduated from high school and on the 20th of June, I was sworn into the United States military.”
His first stop was Fort Benning, Ga., for basic training, and then nearby Fort Gordon for AIT (advanced individual training). After that, it was on to his first duty station in Germany, where young Bell discovered that the discrimination and prejudice he experienced back home had a long reach.
“I was not received well. There were no blacks doing what I was doing (radio teletype communications), and then I also had a top-secret clearance. All these white guys were like, ‘Uh … where did you come from?’
“They were already sergeants and E-6s. They weren’t used to living with me — and that was an issue when I got there, as well. Me trying to sleep in the same room with everybody else.
“They all moved out — literally.
“They left me in an eight-man room, by myself. That was the way it was. I went through a lot of pain. I was in that room about a month, month-and-a-half, by myself and all of a sudden, they moved in some misfits. But it backfired on them.
“He (his commander) put a Puerto Rican guy that just got out of the stockade in the room with me. He put another one that was up for a court martial in the room with me, and then another one who was up on drug charges.
“There were four of us and I laid down the law. We got real close because we were all misfits, if you will. That room of guys became the best room they had in the whole company. They threw everything they could throw at us, (and) we never failed an inspection.”
Bell was in Germany for 16 months, and then got orders to report for combat duty in Vietnam (1968-69). After that one-year tour, he decided to get out of the Army and headed back home to Mobile, where he worked a series of unsatisfying jobs that began to make a career in the military again seem like a better option.
“Now (after leaving the service) I have a background in electronics, but I still couldn’t even get a job doing that. Bouncing from job to job — roofing, soil testing, asphalt, concrete, construction — the guy at the employment office told me, ‘Let me tell you something. If you want to get a job doing this thing that you learned in the military, you need to leave here and go to New York or California.’
“I wasn’t getting anywhere, and I just decided, ‘You know what? This is not working.’ I couldn’t take it anymore, so I went back in … I lost two stripes and never looked back.”
An E-5 (sergeant) when he got out, Bell re-enlisted as an E-3 (private first class) and had to attend basic training again, this time at Fort Jackson, S.C.
By this time, things in the Army were slowly starting to change and Bell enjoyed a career that lasted 27 years, six months, and 13 days, and included a stint at Fort Hood, where he served in the 1st Cavalry Division.
“The color spectrum across the military had changed,” Bell said. “You began to see more black officers; noncommissioned officers. There were a few flare-ups here and there, but we took care of them. Also, I began to get enough rank on my collar that you weren’t going to do a whole lot to me — not like when I was coming up as a private, because you had no power; you were at the mercy of the system.
“Now, I was part of the system, so I could deal with it a little bit better.
“I don’t understand these things going on at Fort Hood today. We had issues back in the day, but in my world (problems) would have been nipped in the bud real quick.
“Today in the military, people want to be individuals. They don’t want to be part of a team. The military is not an individual. I see people now who are loners. I don’t see ‘team’ anywhere, anymore.”
When he retired in June 1995, Bell was in Germany and went to work for a while as a night manager for a rod and gun club, then got hired as a civilian telecommunications specialist for the Army.
In 2015, he retired from a job with U.S. Africa Command and came back to Copperas Cove, where he had a home purchased during his stay at Fort Hood.
The father of three, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of one, who has been married to Loretta for 52 years, keeps busy these days as state president for the Korean War Veterans Association, a group he also serves as national director for veterans affairs/veterans services. He is a state delegate for the Vietnam Veterans Association chapter 1000, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Military Order of the Cootie, Forty and Eight, and the Masons.
One of these days, he may take up fishing again, but for now, there are only 24 hours in a day.
“I ain’t got time for that,” Bell said. “I wish I could. Born and raised in Mobile, I love fishing, but my time is just not in that arena right now. I have so much stuff on my plate.”
Bell looks back with great pride on his military service. He says the armed services — and the country — has made great strides over the past 50-60 years in terms of equal opportunity but there is still a ways to go.
“No doubt about it. I made that (early) decision to get out based on hostilities that were going on, but I endured it.
“There’s a lot of conversation that could go on about times and places we didn’t discuss, but I think from what I did talk about that you can imagine some of the things I went through — especially with having a top-secret clearance. That weighed on me every day, because any mistake, any little thing … I was brought up on charges one time. All kind of crazy stuff.
“But times are changing. Are we gonna get there? I hope so.
“I’m hoping we don’t go to catastrophic failure to try and get there. That’s not going to be nice. In some places in America — Oregon, Montana, Utah — they’re living this life of getting ready to fight. My question is, who you getting ready to fight? Who are you planning on killing?
“You guys are all one set of folks — Americans.
“Why are Americans split? I’m African-American; you are Caucasian; you are this; you are that. We’re all supposed to be Americans, but you will not call me an American. You will call me African-American.
“If you talk about someone who looks like you (white), you will say American. If you talk about me, you’re going to say African-American. Why is that? Think about it. In Germany, they don’t say African-German. In France, they don’t call them African-Frenchman. Canadian-Africans. In Britain, you’re British. That’s it.
“I say it all the time. When I lived 23 years in Europe … even when I went to Africa, the Africans called me American. I thought that was very interesting — why do they know that and when I go home, they don’t know that? There’s something wrong with that.
“They don’t call me African-American because I’m not African-American. I’m an American. Why can’t I just be an American?
“I fought for the flag, too.”
