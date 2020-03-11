COPPERAS COVE — Five-year old Mikayla Heileson is proud of her daddy. The kindergartener’s father, Spc. Austin Callison of the 91st Engineer Battalion, has been in the United States Army for six years.
The reigning Little Miss Five Hills is honoring her father with her platform of service to turn Copperas Cove into a Yellow Ribbon Community, letting service members and their families know that they are welcome in the “City Built for Family Living.”
“With Mikayla being a military child, she supports everything about her daddy’s job and his sacrifice. She is always proud to say that her daddy is a soldier,” said Sarah Callison, Mikayla’s mother. “Choosing this project will help spread the word about local businesses that are also proud of our soldiers and support them in their own way.”
Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program Director Wendy Sledd presented the idea to Callison, who agreed to take Mikayla to visit with local businesses who support the military to provide door clings and window posters purchased by the Five Hills Program. She then approached the chamber of commerce, which was receptive to supporting the project through its military affairs branch.
“When Wendy reached out to me about getting Mikayla involved in the Yellow Ribbon Community Project, I was all for it,” Callison said. “She did not have a platform of service as the other royalty did, but she is always happy to help support them.”
Titleholders below the age of 9 are not required to have a platform to enter the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, although many choose to. Mikayla captured first runner-up in the 2019 Five Hills Scholarship Pageant but ascended to the crown in September when the winner was not able to complete her reign.
“Mikayla said she had fun at the pageant. Whether she wins or loses, she is always happy to have been up on stage. Even though we left knowing she did not win, we were already looking ahead and entering the pageant next year,” Callison said. “When I was notified by (the pageant director) that she would be able to take over the Little Miss Five Hills crown, I was thrilled for her. I know that she loves the spotlight and she loves to help people when she can. When I picked Mikayla up from school and explained to her the news, she got the biggest grin and yelled ‘yeah.’ Every time she has an event to go to for the pageant, she gets super excited and is really excited about her project to turn Copperas Cove into a Yellow Ribbon Community in honor of her father.”
Mikayla crowns her successor at the 7th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on March 21 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
For more information on showing your business’ support for the nation’s military through the Yellow Ribbon Community Program in Copperas Cove, visit copperascove.com.
