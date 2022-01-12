GATESVILLE — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Alan Mathis never saw combat duty during the Vietnam war, but he eventually got a taste of dodging bullets and bombs more than 30 years later when he left the military and went to work as a civilian contractor in Iraq.
“We had direct fire (and) indirect fire; we had mortars come into the compound,” Mathis, a 70-year-old Coryell County resident said of his six-month Middle East tour in 2003. “We got ambushed real close once.
“We didn’t carry weapons, but the lead (convoy) vehicle had three soldiers in it with rifles, and the rear vehicle had three rifles.
“We were just hauling as fast as we could with our lights out. I think we surprised them (the enemy) because at that time, the convoys were supposed to have headlights on and going a tad bit slower than the 65 mph that we were going.
“After we passed the ambush site, we stopped about a mile down the road, got out and the guy in the rear looked us all over. We didn’t have one vehicle hit, and he said, “I can’t believe it — there were bullets (flying) everywhere.’”
His military career began in 1970 when Mathis saw his number come up in the military draft. Faced with the fairly certain prospect of combat duty in the jungles of Southeast Asia, he decided to try and take control of his own destiny by enlisting.
“I was no. 97 on the draft list in Atlanta, Georgia,” said Mathis, who lives now on a 40-acre ranch outside Gatesville in Coryell County. “I had been a member of the Civil Air Patrol for three years and had already worked with Air Force recruiters, so I knew what they offered. Way back in those days, all the services paid different pay for the same rank.
“I was married with a child on the way, so I went around and checked the other folks out — except for the Marines — and the Army had the best deal going.
“I think it (his first paycheck) was $95, but by the time we got it, it was like $72 a month. We had to sell our car when I went into the Army. We bought two bicycles and we rode them everywhere — to work, church, the PX, commissary, washateria, the whole nine yards.”
Basic training was at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Bliss, El Paso, where Mathis studied air defense and learned to repair radar systems.
It was a job that proved to spare him from a tour in Southeast Asia.
“I had already been with the Civil Air Patrol (and) my older brother had already been in the Air Force for four or five years, and my other older brother was a second lieutenant nurse in the Army, so I sort of knew what I was getting into,” Mathis said. “I visited him down at Fort Sam Houston (San Antonio), where he worked on the wards of Vietnam returnees.
“He had three or four soldiers die a night. That was … sobering. But, you know, you’re young and invincible. I also felt like it was my duty to serve.
“My recruiter told me some things, and he must have also been an air defender because he said, ‘If you get to be first in your (AIT) class, you get to pick your assignment.’ I wasn’t first in my class (but) I was second. The first was a National Guard guy who had been in for six years.
“So instead of going to Vietnam, I stayed there (at Fort Bliss) and became an instructor for two years.”
From Fort Bliss, Mathis went to Germany for a while, back to the States and in 1976 he went to Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, as a member of the first OCS class that included both men and women.
“That was a different life. It was challenging,” Mathis said. “Officer Candidate School is intense. We were coming out of Vietnam (and) the Army was changing. You had to worry about your leaders and weed out the ones that were not cut out for leadership.
“The first thing you do when you get there on Sunday is you take a PT test. That weeded some out right off the bat. The fastest mile I ever ran was at OCS — five minutes and 16 seconds.
“You have to realize, our class was the first class that had running shoes on when we did PT. Before that — even in basic training — all you wore was boots. When you did your PT test every year, you wore boots.
“We actually had a class to teach candidates how to pick out running shoes.”
As an officer, Mathis served during Operation Desert Shield (1990-91) as a night shift chemical officer for 3rd Army. This was at a time when the threat of chemical weapons was high priority.
“You were allowed to call home once a week,” Mathis said. “I was on the phone to my wife one night at two-something in the morning, and we had the first Scud missile blow up right over us.
“All of a sudden, you hear a BOOM and dust popped off the ceiling, the windows flexed in, and dust on the table popped up. Somebody stuck his head in the door and yelled, ‘Scud!’
“I told my wife, ‘Bye,’ and I hung up.”
After 23 years’ service, Mathis decided to unlace his boots for good and retired at Fort McClellan, Alabama, in 1993. He went to work as a civilian military contractor for battlefield automation, the same duty he had when he finished his Army career. That job eventually brought him to Fort Hood and central Texas, where he retired permanently in 2015. He and Rosemary, his wife of 52 years, have been here ever since
“It’s been a great life,” said Mathis, 70, a father of four, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of one. “The good Lord was with me a whole bunch of times. I didn’t get hit in that big ambush (and) the 38 indirect fire events we had, I didn’t get hit.
“I’m not a Bible thumper, but I prayed. Sometimes, I prayed hard. I had a parachute malfunction one time. I finally got it open, but my wife was on the ground (watching). My chute opened up probably at about 600 feet.
“There were a lot of events that could easily have gone south.”
These days, Mathis devotes his time to church activities and various volunteer efforts. He is president of the Gatesville Exchange Club, serves on the board of directors for the Lions Club, and is a member of the Copperas Cove Exchange Club. He is an amateur radio operator who was a candidate four years ago for county judge, and he volunteers for emergency management in Coryell County and on Fort Hood.
Aside from all that, there is plenty around the ranch to keep him busy, including growing and cutting hay and taking care of five horses. He and Rosemary also serve as members of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, a group designed “to promote good government by directly involving senior citizens in the legislative process.”
Of his time in the military, Mathis says he has no regrets about serving his country. He believes becoming a soldier helped make him the successful man he is today.
“Oh, yeah, it made me a better person,” he said.
“I had a real good first sergeant right after AIT who got a hold of me and talked about budgets, getting an education. I’ve got a BS in business management, and a master’s in computer science.
“I think it’s a good thing to serve. It’s good discipline. You have to watch your P’s and Q’s (and) you have to be well-grounded.
“I like what Lee Iacocca (famous American automobile company executive) said. Somebody asked him about why he hired prior military (people). He supposedly looked up and said, ‘Because they can park in straight lines when I hire them.’
“There is something to be said for that.”
