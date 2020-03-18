COPPERAS COVE — Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer has a heart for helping others. She developed the community service platform, H3: Hayley Helps the Homeless.
As her father retired from the military last year, Hayley, 9, realized the need for services for military personnel separating from the armed forces. Job counseling, mental health and homelessness are just a handful of issues that veterans are grappling with.
Having spent her year-long reign supporting the homeless through the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, Cove House Emergency Shelter, Families in Crisis, United Way and Copperas Cove Independent School District, she turned her attention to homeless veterans and joined forces with Operations Stand Down Central Texas, an organization founded by Copperas Cove City Council Member Joann Courtland.
“There are many people struggling after getting out of the military, and service is still something that our family feels needs to be done,” Hayley said. “If there is a need, we should be there.”
Operation Stand Down volunteers including Hayley manned a booth in front of the Copperas Cove Walmart to gather much-needed supplies to support the nation’s heroes through the existing pandemic and beyond.
With the spread of the Coronavirus, the homeless population, including homeless veterans, are at even greater risk due to the lack of the necessities — hand sanitizer, a dependable source of clean water and easy access to showers — needed to ward off COVID-19. Without a specific controlled environment to call home, those experiencing homelessness have challenges preventing them from following the advice of health professionals — stay home when you are sick, wash your hands frequently and talk to your medical provider if you are feeling ill.
Courtland said the collection drive was scheduled months ago despite the pandemic the world is currently facing today.
“We were low on many items and the collection drive allowed us to get donations of specific items that we are in real need of,” Courtland said. “We always provide hygiene items to all of our homeless veterans at our stand downs, but not having access to clean themselves or their surroundings does pose an issue of spreading any kind of virus, flu or otherwise.”
Another missing component among homeless veterans is education about the virus, officially designated COVID-19, since they do not have consistent access to mainstream media.
Courtland, Hayley and the other volunteers handed out lists to shoppers requesting specific items including hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and other sanitary products.
“The majority of customers were really excited to help and some even went out of their way to give all of the cash they had in their wallets, just to go in and buy more,” Sawyer said.
At the conclusion of the 8-hour collection drive, ten carts were filled with donations and more than $1,000 was collected to provide additional services. Courtland said the next stand down event where homeless veterans can collect these much needed items is held on May 2 at the Killeen Community Center.
The number of homeless veterans jumped form 39,000 nationwide in 2016 to more than 67,000 by 2019, with Texas ranking number three for having the highest homeless veteran population according to themilitarywallet.com.
