COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School 2020 graduate Jerome Gaillard had to make a decision that most seniors only dream of. Both the U. S. Air Force Academy and the U. S. Naval Academy offered him a slot in their preparatory schools. Approximately 12 percent of students applying to the military academies are accepted.
“I’ve always had an interest in serving in the military, ever since I was in junior high school,” Gaillard said. “I just never looked at the possibility of attending a military academy until I received offers by both the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy my junior year in high school.”
Although he grew up in a military family with both parents serving in the armed forces, Gaillard will be the first to attend one of the military academies. He ultimately accepted an appointment with the Air Force Academy in Colorado Spring, Colorado, where he will play football.
“Attending the U.S. Air Force Academy fit both my academic and athletic needs, as they both meet the high standards to excel that I have set for myself,” Gaillard said. “After the three visits to the Air Force Academy, the most frequent challenge brought up is managing your time wisely, especially for athletes. With homework, practice/workouts/games, and military formations, its best to use time efficiently. My mother has always preached time management to me. So with me being away on my own, I will need to really ensure that I am a good manager of my time.”
In addition to playing on the Copperas Cove High School football team, Gaillard played sports throughout the school year as he was also a member of the varsity basketball team. He also excelled academically. At the academy, Gaillard plans to study cyber security or electrical engineering. During the first two years at the academy, Gaillard will enroll mostly in common courses. He will be able to select a major at the end of his sophomore year.
“Attending the academy wise will help kick-start my journey to my desired job,” Gaillard said. “Personally, I’ll increase my character and leadership skills to a higher standard. Lastly, I’ll be blessed financially to support their wants and needs now and later in my life.”
Gaillard’s college tuition is covered at the military academy in exchange for a commitment to military service, leaving the Montgomery G. I. Bill from his parents for future educational opportunities such as a master’s or doctoral program.
“From what I’ve frequently been told after committing to the U.S. Air Force Academy, I expect the best of the best to better my future,” Gaillard said. “I’ve toured the campus three times. The first two being unofficial visits, and the last being an official visit. It’s a beautiful campus and I am excited to get there to get started continuing both my academic and athletic careers.”
