COPPERAS COVE — There are 117 schools, nine school districts, 86 units and thousands of students. These are the components of Fort Hood’s Adopt-A-School Program for which Copperas Cove Independent School District’s Martin Walker Elementary School and the 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat team, 1st Cavalry Division were awarded Partnership of the Year.
School liaison officer and Adopt-A-School Program coordinator Tina Smith made the announcement and presented the award at the CCISD June Board of Trustees meeting.
“The (Adopt-A-School) Program impacts the lives of countless students, school personnel, parents and soldiers each year,” Smith said.
Martin Walker Elementary parent outreach coordinator Susan McGuire coordinated efforts with the unit through Capt. Madison Petry during not only a pandemic, but also deployment.
“Due to COVID-19, our school has had much stricter protocols where the soldiers were unable to volunteer on campus,” McGuire said. “We were, however, able to plan virtual events such as 9/11 activities, soldiers reading stories to students, and traveling with each other’s items that included a banner from the school and a T-shirt from the unit to maintain the partnership.”
As part of the Fort Hood Youth Environmental Ambassadors Program, the unit donated chem lights for a Lights Out Lunch to conserve energy. The unit filled the gift needs of students at Christmas and helped beautify the school with a trash collection with students.
McGuire was awarded Fort Hood’s Outstanding School Point of Contact for her involvement of her partner unit in school activities.
“(McGuire) supported Fort Hood by creating an environment that allowed soldiers to have a positive impact on students’ lives, which led to the soldiers feeling fulfilled in their work,” Petry said. “The morale of the unit increased drastically, no doubt due to the several opportunities that the school POC facilitated for the soldiers to have a meaningful impact within the community and outside the confines of the military installation.”
Petry was honored with the Adopt-A-School Outstanding POC Award.
“Our point of contact has gone above and beyond, giving not only her time but also part of her heart to our students as well as the community it serves. She has been consistent, always connected, and has never failed to follow through,” McGuire said. “Our point of contact was charged with maintaining connectivity between the two organizations and she has definitely over delivered.”
