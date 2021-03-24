COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Lisa Hunter spent more than 22 years in the military, traveling the world, dining with a couple of presidents and providing security at the Olympic Games.
The 58-year-old Copperas Cove resident also served as a field instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and as one of 220 hand-picked team members for a rapid-response, WMD (weapons of mass destruction) task force that worked alongside FBI, DEA and other federal agencies to respond to terroristic threats throughout the country.
Even though she was admittedly “burned out” and ready to hang up her uniform when she retired in 2009, the reality of no longer reporting for duty every day proved to be a big adjustment.
“Oh, yeah, I was depressed,” Hunter said recently, during an interview at Cove’s VFW Post 8577, where she serves as junior vice commander. “When I first retired, I did nothing for a year-and-a-half — which is what a lot of people do.
“I had a great career, but now it was like, ‘OK, I’m a civilian now; what am I supposed to do?’”
Hunter was born and raised in North Syracuse, N.Y., the youngest in a family of seven children, which later added two more siblings. Dad fought in World War II and worked as a custodian in a large factory. She was offered a sports scholarship to college, but turned it down because the school’s academics did not mesh with her future plans, which included becoming a police officer and possibly going to law school.
After a couple of years studying criminal justice at junior college — while also working full-time as a firefighter in North Syracuse — she enrolled at State University of New York at Cortland to pursue a degree in sociology. She also tried out for the soccer team.
“The SUNY system didn’t give scholarships,” Hunter said. “You had to pay your way through school. They ended up turning out national soccer players. Those girls were phenomenal. I was fast, but they were really fast.
“I knew I wasn’t going to make the team before they told me that I didn’t make it.”
When it came time to decide on a career — firefighting was not on the list — Hunter looked at her options and finally decided joining the military was her best bet.
“I didn’t want to just get something to pay the bills. I wanted adventure, so that’s when I decided to join the Army. My other thought was that if I wanted to continue my education down the road, I needed money from somewhere. We didn’t have any money; you had to make your own way.
“So I thought I’d go in, see what it’s all about, get some money for my education.”
Hunter signed on the dotted line in 1987 and her first stop was basic training in March that year at Fort McClellan, Ala., then on to AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Jackson, S.C.
“It wasn’t that bad,” she said, about boot camp. “I was older than most people — 25. So I wasn’t a kid. I was in good shape (and) I didn’t mind authority.
“AIT sucked. It was ten times worse than basic training.
“Fort Jackson is a Tradoc (U.S. Army Training and Doctrine) post. That means they go by every single, little rule in the book. It’s a no-nonsense post. Normally for AIT, you get to relax and chill out a little bit. At Fort Jackson, there was no chilling out.”
Her first duty station was Fort Hood, where she started working in personnel with the historic and now inactivated 2nd Armored Division, famous for once being commanded by legendary Gen. George Patton and for the role it played during World War II in the invasions of North Africa and Sicily, along with the liberation of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the invasion of Germany.
Three years after that, she was sent to Korea, and later to West Point, where the young corporal helped train the cadets.
“Officers trained them in the classroom, and we trained them in military skills. It was a good assignment, but to be an enlisted person at West Point meant you were used for any and every assignment. Whatever was happening — football games, for example, you became military police — you helped with it. You were labeled to do everything.
“At West Point, sitting in housing, you can’t even have a beer on your front porch. You have to wear your Class As (dress uniform) with all your medals — every day. It’s a tedious job.”
Her next move was to ETS (expiration of term of service) when her active-duty contract expired, move back to Texas (Austin) and take a job in public relations with the Department of Public Safety. She also wound up attached to an Army Reserve unit in San Antonio.
It was around this time that she heard about what to her seemed like an opportunity for more adventure.
“I moved to Austin as a civilian, but I had to affiliate with a Reserve unit, because I still had an eight-year obligation to the Army. My time was not up yet, and you have to spend the rest of your time in the Reserve.
“I was approached by somebody who worked in legal at DPS, who said, ‘Hey, I heard you had this kind of background in the military …’
“I said, ‘Yeah.’
“He said, ‘Well, we’re starting up this new team.’
“When I went over to Human Resources and looked at the postings for these teams, what intrigued me was not what it said — because it didn’t say a whole lot. But I had been around long enough to know something interesting was going on.
“You had to put a packet together and go before a board and all the stuff you don’t normally have to do. I made the team. That was on a Thursday and they said, ‘You’re flying Sunday.’”
The team she joined (there were 10 teams of 22 members each, representing all branches of service) was a Civil Support Team that underwent intensive training for the next year-and-a-half to investigate terroristic threats and reports of weapons of mass destruction.
Hunter explains:
“If somebody found what they thought was a WMD, they’d call us.
“We’d go into a hot zone — we wore (protective encapsulated) suits, (oxygen) tanks to breathe — figure out what it is, analyze it and mitigate it. We prevented some things — let’s just put it that way.
“Two days’ notice and we got on a plane to Fort McClellan (to begin training). Didn’t know anybody on my team. The next morning, this bunch of strangers all go into this classroom and all these people from the Pentagon come through. We’re all looking at each other like, ‘What the hell did we just get ourselves into?’
“Dr. Ken Alibek was a Cold War Russian scientist. When he defected, he came to this country, thank God. He was the original one who came up with (a new strain of) anthrax. We didn’t know who he was, and they introduced him and said he would be training us.
“At that point, they literally said, ‘Now is the time to leave, if you’ve changed your mind.’
“Nobody left. Everyone was like, ‘This is getting too good.’”
When airplanes struck the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, things really got busy.
“When 9/11 happened, we were all over the place. It was crazy,” Hunter said.
“I was actually in the EOC (emergency operations center) and I was supposed to get off-shift in about an hour. Then I saw the first plane hitting (the tower) on TV, but more importantly, I saw in the background the second plane coming in. Then, I knew what was happening.
“I called up to the colonel and said, ‘S—t’s happening.’
“Everybody came in and we started responding.”
Hunter, who has been married to Robert since 1987, ended her military career after a stint in medical records at Fort Hood. She decided to settle in central Texas to help take care of family members, and stays busy these days with her duties at the VFW, delivering meals and prescriptions to the elderly and disabled (military and non-military), and swimming when she gets a chance.
“I like helping people, and you can’t do it by yourself — you have to have a good team to work with, and we have a great team here.
“I’ve been a member of a lot of VFWs across the country, and I love this VFW and our passion for helping out in the community,” said Hunter, also a member of the Forty and Eight (40 & 8) veterans organization and Military Order of the Cootie.
“We have a really good team here, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
