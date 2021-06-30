The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort Hood’s Sadowski Parade Field on June 23.
Col. Richard G. Malish relinquished command of the medical center to Col. Daniel J. Moore during the ceremony, which included Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, the commander of Regional Health Command-Central, as the reviewing officer.
Bagby said today Darnall is home to military and civilian health professionals who provide excellent outcomes and outstanding patient experiences. Bagby said the Darnall team continued its excellent services despite the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year because of Malish’s leadership.
Bagby quoted famous American author Warren Bennis when he said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate a vision into reality.”
“Col. Malish embodied this quote before he even arrived here,” Bagby said. “He had a plan to revolutionize primary care by establishing what are called QUiC clinics.”
Bagby said QUiC is an acronym for Quality, Urgent, internet, and phone Care clinics that improved access to healthcare, reduced costs, improved patient experiences and provided same-day appointments.
Bagby said changes implemented by Malish during his two-year command of the hospital have directly impacted beneficiaries that have walked into Darnall.
“Whether they are active duty military, dependents, or retirees, they know that the quality of their healthcare is unsurpassed…,” Bagby said.
“Col. Malish worked directly with III Corps to ensure medical readiness of the 1st Cavalry Division,” Bagby said. “He also ensured the deploying healthcare teams were a ready medical force by working with the 1st Medical Brigade.”
Bagby said what Malish and his team were able to accomplish during the turbulent times of the COVID-19 pandemic was unsurpassed.
“He established the emergency operations center here on the post and kept it running for more than a year; they tested more than 100,000 patients for the COVID virus and vaccinated 30,000 patients against the virus,” Bagby said.
Bagby said Darnall’s pandemic response was rated number one by the Department of Defense because of the convenient drive-thru screening and off-site vaccination clinics.
“Momentous events like the global pandemic are a chance to rise to the challenge or buckle under the pressure,” Bagby said. “Col. Malish not only rose to the challenge, but I would say he and his team conquered the apex and planted the flag. This kind of vision, tenacity and commitment to the mission requires compassion, care and adaptable leadership, and Col. Malish has proved his mettle.”
Malish said he felt humbled and felt there was no higher privilege than to command soldiers.
Malish, who commanded the hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said he could not have wished for a better team to combat the virus.
“Whatever Fort Hood needed, you provided. No one ever questioned me on our approach,” Malish said. “It assumed that our efforts rang true, and to this end, (Darnall) and Fort Hood was selected as the pilot site for the first vaccine.”
Malish further highlighted his team at Darnall for the success of QUiC clinics and their effort to go above and beyond the original concept and improve the program.
“Today (Darnall) does more virtual appointments than anybody else in the Department of Defense,” Malish said. “Our primary care clinics take care of patients when they’re sick; there is no need to wait or call ahead; you can come see us when you’re sick.”
Malish said Darnall was in the top ten percent of facilities in the country in screening for chronic diseases and cancer.
“I am convinced that because of your efforts, this type of primary care will someday be the norm in the Department of Defense,” Malish said.
Malish said the Darnall team focused on tele-capabilities, intensive care unit skills and combat skills, which improved the hospital.
“I hope that you have confidence in being the best medical center in the Army and that your confidence has increased,” Malish said. “All any of us can do is try our best and enlist the help of experts.”
Malish’s next assignment will be as the chief of staff for Dr. Terry Adirim, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.
Moore previously served as the Army Surgeon General’s chief of plans.
Moore said it was an honor and tremendous responsibility to command Darnall.
“It is an honor and an awesome responsibility to serve the soldiers and beneficiaries of the Fort Hood community,’ Moore said. “It is the third time Rebecca and I have been assigned to the ‘Great Place,’ and we are anxious to get started.”
Moore thanked Malish for the professional and smooth transition before turning his attention to the soldiers.
“To the soldiers on the field today representing the commands underneath this hospital, you all look great, and I appreciate the hard work and sweat that went into this ceremony,” Moore said. “You are the future of Army operational medicine, the ready medical force; thank you for what you do and what you will do for our soldiers going forward.”
