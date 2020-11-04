Darnall holds IPAP graduation

Captains Christine Carter and Cesserie Moyer are the Army’s latest physician assistants to graduate from the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program during a ceremony on Friday.
Physician assistants serve as the primary medical provider to soldiers in battalion and division level units and are responsible for unit medical readiness and training medics. They can also provide garrison healthcare to soldiers, family members and other eligible beneficiaries.
The Army trains about 150 soldiers annually through IPAP, where soldiers complete a 16-month didactic phase and a 13-month clinical phase and earn a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska in Physician Assistant Studies.
Following graduation, Carter will be assigned to the 386th Engineer Battalion, 176th Engineer Brigade, Texas Army National Guard. Moyer will be assigned to the 2-1st Infantry Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.
