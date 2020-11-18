COPPERAS COVE — Certified Ophthalmic Technician at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Jazmine Hendricks teamed up with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to host Community Shred Day in Copperas Cove, where residents were able to drop off receipts, junk mail, tax records, financial documents and other papers. The event is one of Hendricks’ community service projects as the reigning Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills. Her focus during her year-long reign is recycling.
On-site shredding took place in the back parking lot of the Copperas Cove Independent School District Service and Training Center, with cars lined down the parking lot and down Main Street, waiting for the event to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, which was America Recycles Day.
The 4-hour event resulted in 8,100 pounds of documents being collected from 93 cars and filling 27 bins. It is the goal of the two organizations to host the event annually.
