COPPERAS COVE — Certified ophthalmic technician at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Jazmine Hendricks works day in and day out with patients and sees medication prescribed to ease pain and assist in recovery. However, what happens to medication that is no longer needed once the patient is back to full health?
Hendricks took action on this issue through her role as Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills in partnership with the Copperas Cove Police Department for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
“Many people do not realize they can’t throw away or flush medications due to the harms that can cause environmentally. However, not many understand the dangers of leaving them in cabinets,” Hendricks said. “By partnering with the Cove Police Department, I was able to bring awareness to this hidden danger so more people know how and where to get rid of their unwanted medications as well as the potential risks of the alternative.”
Police departments across the country participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day that began a decade ago. Congress approved legislation that amended the Controlled Substances Act, providing the DEA an opportunity to develop a permanent process for people to safely and conveniently dispose of their prescription drugs at least twice a year, in the Spring and Fall. However, in Copperas Cove, citizens drop off unused prescription drugs in a secured container at the police station every day of the year.
“I was expecting a crowd of people coming in to the police station to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions since Saturday was the nationally recognized day,” Hendricks said. “But, that wasn’t the case, but for the best reason. People stop in daily and drop off the medications in a bin in the lobby.”
Cove resident Jeannie Kasper works at a local nursing home and was greeted by Hendricks when she came to drop off some unused, expired medications.
“It is a very good idea to properly discard your outdated prescription medication due to the possibility of it being taken by another person and ultimately causing a serious reaction,” Kasper said.
The Copperas Cove prescription drug bin receives 20-30 pounds of medications per month, according to police officials.
“This was great to hear because that means that citizens in the community know that it is just as unsafe to throw away or flush as it is to hoard medications in their cabinets,” Hendricks said. “I am glad I was able to be part of the solution with the Copperas Cove Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.