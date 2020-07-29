Patriotic rosette banners flapped in the wind as customers lined up in the Pershing Park housing area to buy a glass of Copperas Cove Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix Jr.’s red, white and blue lemonade. The 4-year old stepped up on a box to greet customers through the window of his red, white and blue stand.
The young man chose the theme of his stand to correlate with his service project, Cards Across the Ocean, selected during his year-long reign. Hendrix hand makes cards to send to troops who are deployed so that know that they are not forgotten back on the homefront.
Parents, Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division and Hana Hendrix, a contracted athletic trainer with 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, were surprised by the outpouring of support their son received.
“We posted on the neighborhood Facebook page that our son was having a lemonade stand and people started showing up. We even had members of our church family stop by,” Hana Hendrix said. “It was great seeing familiar faces since we haven’t seen many of them since the pandemic started. We also had family members from our hometown show support by sending in donations since they weren’t able to be here in person.”
Jordan Hendrix Jr. served patriotic lemonade, regular lemonade, raspberry lemonade, Bomb Pops (which are red, white,and blue popsicles), red, white and blue cookies and cupcakes. The most popular item was the red, white and blue lemonade unique to Hendrix’s stand.
“The biggest challenge with the stand was perfecting the patriotic lemonade. We tried several different recipes until we finally figured it out,” Hana Hendrix said. “The ice and sugar content was the trick in keeping the colors from mixing. The lemonade with the highest sugar content was placed in the cup first. Its sugar content would allow it to stay at the bottom. The next layer had a smaller amount of sugar, allowing it to stay in the middle. The raspberry lemonade is sugar-free. This allowed it to float at the top.”
Through this experience, Hendrix, Jr. learned about customer service, responsibility, the importance of cleanliness in the food industry and teamwork. The toddler even learned how to make the layered drink by the end of the first day of business and ran the stand almost single-handedly on the second business day.
The Lemonade Day program encourages young entrepreneurs to save some of their profits to operate their business the following year, spend some on themselves as a reward for a job well
done and donate some to a charitable cause. Jordan Hendrix Jr. will save 10 percent, share 80 percent and spend 10 percent. The money shared will purchase supplies including paper, stickers, candy, glue, tape and to help pay the postage to send cards to troops deployed to combat. Jordan Hendrix Jr. is excited to get started on his next project, which is Halloween cards.
“We spend lots of time making each card as we want the troops to know that each card was made with love,” Hana Hendrix said. “We also believe that the cards are a way to help with Jordan’s literacy skills and are also a way for him to be creative. This project is one that he can actively participate in as he can help make the cards. This charity is also important to us because we know that being away, especially during the holidays, can be hard. Though the cards may only be a small gesture, we still hope that it brings a smile during those times.”
The Hendrix family estimates they will make over 2,000 cards during their son’s year-long reign. Estimated total expense of the project is $300-$500. Jordan Hendrix Jr. earned $350 at this year’s lemonade stand.
“We are already brainstorming for Jordan’s stand next year and have several different ideas,” Hana Hendrix said.
