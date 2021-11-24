Lt. Gen. Pat White announced on Tuesday that the Iron Horse Restaurant was the winner of the 2021 Thanksgiving meal competition. The Theodore Roosevelt Restaurant came in second place.
Each dining facility on Fort Hood takes place in the annual competition. The facilities decorate every surface and have fun themes such as Patriot Inn’s “Hollywood” or Theodore Roosevelt’s “Around the World.”
Some had intricate ice sculptures and art, fun dioramas and detailed cakes to make their building stand out from the rest.
Despite not having the competition in 2020, spirits were still high as soldiers entered the dining hall to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
“The Thanksgiving season is the start of the holiday season, so it gives soldiers a place to come with their families and friends to eat together,” said Sgt. Major Carey Williams. “Preparation starts about a month out from the competition, then soldiers start working days before just to get everything setup and ready. This is a day that the culinary artists get to display their skills, as well as what they do for our soldiers.”
Pfc. Julia Marquez works as a cook at Patriot Inn and said they started preparing two days in advance.
“We had to prepare our regular meals as well as the additional Thanksgiving meal.” she said. “For meals like this it take a lot of effort and hands. We usually cook for 300 people, but for today we prepped meals for 2,000 people.”
This is Marquez’s first year working with the Thanksgiving Meal competition. “It shows that we are in this together ... see all the families and kids enjoying the food is really amazing.”
Sgt. Jaquan Ross can’t go home for Thanksgiving this year and will be spending the holiday far from home.
“I’ve been in the military for six years and have been deployed over the holidays before. Its nice to know I have a place to go to eat and be with friends,” Ross said. “This is great for morale because it adds a sense of family when you can’t be with your own.”
Of the seven dining facilities, the Iron Horse Restaurant was the winner of the 2021 Thanksgiving meal competition.
Two of the dining halls, the Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Restaurant and the Patriot Inn restaurant, will be open with normal business hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.