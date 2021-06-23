What type of person would you say you are? Well, I know this is a vague and broad question, but perhaps what is being asked is — do you consider yourself a doer, thinker, creator, analyzer or somewhere in between all of this? Since we are tactical beings seeking purpose and direction, we tend to label ourselves based on how we approach tasks, navigate through them and then how we complete them. Not only this, we are constantly pushed and shoved around from the time of child development to seek and discover our sole purpose and contribution to society. Therefore, as we walk through life, some of us realize what we want to do and become easily and others of us have a more challenging time pinpointing exactly who we are — and what we are destined to be. Now, there are a myriad of life situations that may be darker, harder and seemingly unfair than others, but there are also those who have beat those odds, confronted adversity and have become more than the stigmas they have been placed in.
So perhaps you have a child or know of a youth on their way to discovering this. Maybe you are reflecting how you are at the current stage of your adult life, and still feel as though you do not know what you are “supposed to be when you grow up.” These are relevant, and maybe even confusing and challenging, questions to come to terms with and realize. Because this is what society has continued to pressure us into discovering and accepting. Not that this is all bad, because we were all designed with certain gifts, talents, strengths and skills. Many of us were born to be athletes and this took immediate notice from the womb. Others showed early signs of intellect and demonstrated a passion for art, science, history or arithmetic.
The underlying missing variable we tend to all fall into is the label we feel pressured to live up to become, because of what others see in us. We get so easily wrapped in who we are groomed to be, our upbringing and the expectations, and then we totally lose out on how we are to care for our inner beings, our souls. Now, I think oftentimes parents tend to miss this because we are overly occupied and exhausted with just trying to raise a family via providing the basic necessities, and then the added wants of each individual, including ourselves. So, we then neglect the one area to teach our children — self care.
At an early stage of child development, our children are beginning to discover how their bodies make sense with their external world. The internal environment may oftentimes be dismissed or overlooked because they are less considered due to our need for dominion, control and protection. Again, this is not all bad, but then we can do ourselves, our children and our society a disservice when we do not teach our youth self care. Practical things such as how they feel about a certain emotion, think of it and then act on it. Also, how they perceive a situation, feel about it, and then appropriate and fair steps to protect themselves, address their part in it or simply observe for future application.
So what we need to ask again — both ourselves and our youth — is not what type of person are you, but who are you? Have we dated ourselves before we look to date others? Have we examined ourselves before we examine others? Our biggest contribution to society has greatly to do who we are at our core, because it is what will determine how we respond in the many situations we will face throughout a lifespan. Regardless of what type of person we find ourselves being, may we ask who we are and then discover more of how our internal environment greatly affects the external.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
