AMARILLO — South Dakota is considered the “bison capital” of the U.S. and home to more bison than any other state, but local wildlife lovers do not have to travel nearly that far to take an up-close and personal look at these historic creatures that once freely roamed the fruited plain.
About six hours northeast of Killeen-Fort Hood at Caprock Canyons State Park, visitors can see a herd of the shaggy, majestic beasts that roam over 10,000 acres in the park that was home to several Native American cultures as far back as 10,000 years ago.
Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado came to the region in 1541, with Spanish colonies appearing around the turn of the century, and trade between Plains Indians and New Mexicans growing. Anglos arrived after 1874 and organized counties and established ranches. The railroad came to the area in 1887 and by 1890, the town of Quitaque, population 30, was a regular stage stop.
The state of Texas bought the land in 1975 and the 15,000-acre park located 100 miles southeast of Amarillo opened in 1982.
Along with bison-watching, the area hosts 175 species of birds, including roadrunners, red-tail hawks and the elusive golden eagle. There are 14 species of lizards and 30 species of snakes, including rattlers. Mule and white-tailed deer, coyotes, bobcats and pronghorn antelope call the park home, along with grey fox, raccoons and jackrabbits.
Activities available at the park include such things as 90 miles of hiking and biking trails, ranging from easy to “very challenging.” No-wake boating, fishing and swimming are offered, as well as horseback riding.
Entry fee is $5 a day for adults and free for children 12 and under. Reservations are encouraged for both camping and day use.
For more information, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/caprock-canyons.
While you’re in the area, you might consider a trip into Amarillo to try your hand — and your stomach — at The Big Texan restaurant’s steak-eating challenge. Located at 7701 Interstate 40, this legendary steakhouse offers big eaters the chance to enjoy a 72-ounce steak dinner — also including shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad, dinner roll and butter — for FREE.
There is just one little catch.
To earn the free meal, diners have to finish ALL items included in the steak dinner challenge in exactly one hour or less.
Other rules for the challenge include:
Before the time starts, the contestant will be allowed to cut into the steak and take one bite. If it tastes good and is cooked to order, the timer will begin.
Once the timer starts, the diner is not allowed to stand up, leave the table, or have anyone else touch the meal.
Anyone assisting in cutting, preparing, or eating the meal will result in disqualification.
Eating fat from the steak is not required.
If a contestant gets sick, the contest is over and the restaurant wins.
Entering the contest requires payment of $72 up front. Winners will receive a full refund. Losers forfeit the same amount. Taking leftovers home is allowed.
Anyone up to the challenge?
For more on The Big Texan and the contest, go to www.bigtexan.com/72-oz-steak/.
Back home in Killeen, summer fun continues as Long Branch Pool is open for beat-the-heat swimming action. Located on the west side of Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Admission is free for children 3 and under; $2 for children; $3 for adults.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free for 3 and under; $6 for ages 4 to 16; $7 for ages 17 to 54; and $5 for seniors (55 and older).
For more information on all city aquatics programs and facilities, call 254-501-6390 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
On Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
