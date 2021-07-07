COPPERAS COVE — A $750,000 Department of Defense Education Activity grant has Copperas Cove Independent School District students building and programming robots, designing video games, evolving text messaging into a new kind of interactive communication technology and more. The 5-year grant allocation is funding CCISD’s first summer STEM camp, which was the first of more than a dozen CCISD summer camps that filled up with its limit of participants and had a waiting list.
“To say that today’s session on mini-bots was a hit would be an understatement,” said CCISD Digital Learning Coordinator Marshall Chauvin. “Our innovators got to explore the basics of circuitry and counterbalance as they designed and challenged their own motor-powered creatures. After prototyping their mini-bots, they met H.E.R.A.L.D., a search and rescue robot for air and land deployment designed by University of Pennsylvania Collegiate Inventors. The students were allowed to see where mastering basic concepts can take them further.”
After learning about mini-bots, students took part in the Programmable Bot Session, combining robotics and business. Students took on individual roles to learn about networking and how different roles interact. They each were able to build a robot and then work together to get them programmed. It all came together when each participant’s robot went on an exciting adventure created by their teams.
“Innovate has been a key word in our summer STEM camp this year and the title of the final summer session. Today, the sky was the limit,” Chauvin said. “Students were able to design and invent their own creation from scratch after receiving personal tips on how to look for ‘what is missing’ in the world from National Inventors Hall of Fame inductee Garrett Brown. These innovators were empowered to fill in the gaps with their ingenuity, resourcefulness and prototyping abilities.”
Students took part in the Tech Messaging Session where they were able to explore the connection between communication and technology. The teams used adaptive innovation to evolve text messaging into a new kind of interactive communication technology. While exploring this STEM lesson, students were able to identify their personal strengths and apply them to the business landscape in the areas of job application, interviewing and hiring leaders for their companies.
According to the Committee on STEM Education of the National Science and Technology Council, it is critical to national security that students spark interest in critical and fast-growing
careers in STEM, and the K-12 education system is poised to increase and sustain student preparation for more rigorous secondary and postsecondary coursework.
The CCISD summer STEM camp used curriculum through the National Inventors Hall of Fame Education Program Camp Invention, which included connecting Cove students with professional inventors and entrepreneurs, including Nike cofounder William Bowerman, Fred Allen from Forbes, and National Inventors Hall of Fame inductee Garrett Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.