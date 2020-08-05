KILLEEN — Dozens of people gathered on Friday for the weekly call for justice for slain soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
At the corner of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue, along with the constant honking of horns, shouts of “Say her name,” “No more,” “Justice for Vanessa,” and others, could be heard.
Although the crowds are noticeably smaller, those involved are dedicated to the cause.
One of the protesters present on Friday was Houston resident Vanessa Guzman.
“She needs to have her name out there, and it needs to be big,” Guzman said of Guillen.
Guzman said many people consider Guillen a hero.
“She protected us, why can’t we protect her?” she said.
The calls for justice came one day after Guillen’s family and its attorney Natalie Khawam met with President Donald Trump.
“It’s an incredible story. It’s a terrible story,” Trump said to the family in the Oval Office. “So we’re going to look into it very powerfully. We already have started, as you know, and we’ll get to the bottom of it. Maybe things can come out that will help other people in a situation like Vanessa. We’ll be in touch with you constantly.”
Khawam briefed the president on a bill that Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, had introduced which would allow soldiers to report sexual harassment to organizations outside of their chain of command.
She told the president that Guillen, 20, had not made a formal report of sexual harassment to military officials, but had told her family about it.
Midway through the meeting with the president, Khawam updated him on the status of the funeral.
“You know, the saddest part of this all is her funeral is around the corner and they won’t have her body in the casket,” she told Trump.
Guillen’s older sister, Mayra Guillen, told the president that investigators have not released her body to the family since it was an open investigation.
Trump looked at a staffer off-camera and said, “That’s no good. We’re going to take care of that.”
Khawam told the president the family would like to have the funeral as soon as possible in Houston, where Guillen is from.
“We’ll make sure that happens,” Trump said before offering to help financially if the family needed it.
Guzman said on Friday that she feels as though the Hispanic community may view the president differently if he can come through on his promises to the family.
“I think it’s a big thing,” Guzman said of the family getting a meeting with Trump. “Let’s see if he actually does what he said he’s going to do.”
AnaLuisa Tapia, director of District 17 of LULAC, told the Herald Friday that there will be a vigil at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the same intersection in Killeen.
The vigil is part of a national vigil for Guillen that was announced by LULAC Chief Executive Officer Sindy Benavides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.