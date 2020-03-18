If watching gorgeous sunsets and great movies from the comfort of your own vehicle sounds like an enjoyable night out, then the new Globe Drive-in Theater at Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto might be just the ticket.
According to www.driveinmovie.com, Texas led the nation in the late 1950s with nearly 400 drive-in movie theaters operating across the state, including the third one to ever open in the U.S., in 1934 in Galveston.
By the 1970s, that number had declined to around 200 drive-ins, but today most of those are long gone. Nevertheless, the state still claims 18 operating drive-ins, making it the fifth-largest state in terms of open drive-in movie facilities.
One of the originals is The Last Drive-in Picture Show along State Highway 36 in Gatesville, a little over 30 minutes north of Killeen-Fort Hood. Open every day except Christmas Eve, admission is $10 per carload. There is a double feature every night, and all movies — which start at 9 p.m. — are family-friendly, with no R-rated films shown. Digital sound is available through each vehicle’s FM radio. A snack bar with a full array of popular movie theater food and drinks is available, and the indoor theater offers matinees Saturday and Sunday and daily during the summer.
For more information, contact the drive-in at 254-865-8445. It is located at 2912 S. State Highway 36.
Down along Interstate 35 just north of Austin, the city of Hutto recently opened its own single-screen drive-in showing second-run cult classics and family favorite movies including such films as “Back to the Future,” “The Princess Bride” and “Blues Brothers.”
The Globe Drive-in is a 30-car facility that has on-site concessions, and also allows outside food and drink to be brought in. Tickets may be purchased online, with an admission price of $10 for a “car spot” and an additional $5 for each person in the car for each movie. That means a family of four planning to attend a Friday or Saturday night double feature would pay $10 for a car spot and $10 for each family member.
If all car spots are sold out, walk-ins are also welcome to bring chairs and blankets to watch the movie from a designated viewing area. The theater is located at 1001 County Rd 137. For more information, go to www.theglobedrivein.com.
Back home in central Texas, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers as always a number of fun-filled family activities, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Outdoor Recreation Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wake boards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them, or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
All shows at the Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen have been cancelled for this week due to COVID-19 concerns. For updated schedules, complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, go to starsatnight.org.
Also in Killeen, indoor athletic enthusiasts will find almost too many activities to mention all in one place at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. The complex at 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190, includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball and a slam dunk zone. For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.