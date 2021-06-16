KEMPNER — When he finished high school, East Texas native Phillip Crutchfield knocked around for a few years, trying to figure out his next move, when he finally decided to follow in the footsteps of a long line of family who served in the military.
“I went to work as a boiler beast, doing heavy construction, running machinery and what not,” the 44-year-old Kempner resident said. “After about four years, I up and decided that because of my lineage, it was time for me to go.
“My wife has traced it back, and my family has been in every one of this country’s conflicts all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and every one of them has been Army. One of my distant relatives — his name is Stapleton Crutchfield — was closely related to and associated with Stonewall Jackson (a Confederate general during the Civil War).
“I had been thinking about it for a while, and because my dad was in, my brothers were in … I just decided it was my time to serve.”
Born in Nacogdoches, home of Stephen F. Austin State University, and raised an hour away in the small town of Hallsville, Crutchfield enlisted when he was 20 and turned 21 in basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., where he also underwent advanced individual training (AIT) for mechanized infantry.
After growing up with two older brothers, the rigors of boot camp were like a summer breeze.
“I was mentally ready to go. My father was Vietnam, and my brothers were Desert Storm, so I knew what I was getting into,” he said.
“My brothers are five and 10 years older and they’re bigger than me — I’m 6-2 and 290 pounds, and they’re 6-4 and 6-5 — so after growing up with two brothers that set you straight every 10 minutes, drill sergeants didn’t bother me a bit.
“Of course, I kept a stone-face, but inside my head I was laughing a lot. Those drill sergeants would get in my face and scream, and I was thinking, ‘Yeah, you should meet my brother.’”
His first duty station was Fort Hood, and his first unit was with the famed 1st Cavalry Division, but his initial stay here in 1998 was extremely short-lived. He explains:
“My introduction to the Army was different than most. When I got to the reception station, we all reported in our Class As and most of the other guys were all doing whatever it is that you do at reception. I was told to sit down in the chair out front. Then another guy who was in basic with me — his name was Gary — came in and he was told to sit down with me.
“They put me and Gary in a van and took us over to CIF, which is the Central Issue Facility point. We had already showed up in our Class As with two duffel bags, and they issued us three more bags of gear.
“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’
“They said, ‘You’ll find out when you get to your unit.’
“We got to our unit and reported to our captain, and he gave us a phone card and told us to call our family. We asked him what was going on, and he said, ‘In 72 hours, you’ll be in Bosnia-Herzegovina for a year.’
“We were emergency-issued our gear, and for the next three days we were in the field doing emergency training on identifying land mines, checking people in through the gate, and learning a little bit of the language. They crammed as much information in us as they could in 72 hours and put us on a bird.”
Shortly after his arrival overseas, Crutchfield called his mother back home to let her know he was OK. What happened next did little to ease her mind.
“Back in the day, they didn’t have cellphones and stuff like that — I think maybe they did, but I didn’t have one — so I was calling from an AT&T phone hut, and they were bombing over there. My mom could hear the noise and she said, ‘What is that racket?’
“I said, ‘They’re bombing.’
“About the time I said that, the phone went out. Mom thought we took a direct hit — and she didn’t hear from me for about four days. She was just beside herself.”
After coming back to Fort Hood from Bosnia, Crutchfield decided in 2001 to get out of the service, and so he did.
Six months later, he was back.
“I thought it was time to go do something else, but I finally said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ so I joined back up and started working for a colonel by the name of Col. Simpson and got deployed to Fort Lewis in Washington.
“He was over the 11 weapons storage sites along the western coast. We were in control of the storage sites, counting the chemicals they had — serin gas, mustard gas. They had all these rockets and stuff they were sending through these incinerators and burning up, and we would do reports on what they were burning up and how fast they were doing it.
“That’s about the time I met my wife (Karen).”
After his stint in Washington, Crutchfield was on his way back to Fort Hood. He was deployed next to the Horn of Africa with a small unit tasked to monitor terrorist activity throughout the region.
“Right across from the Gulf of Aqaba is Saudi Arabia, and then you have Jerusalem, and on up into Iraq and Afghanistan and all that, so … what most people are kind of unaware of is that the Muslim Brotherhood, the faction that all the terrorists come from, is based in Cairo, Egypt. These insurgents would just move freely back and forth across the borders.
“Our job was to watch and monitor and try to shut down boat traffic and stuff. While I was there, the town that I was in — it was called Dahab — they actually were blowing up the town. There were only 11 of us in that forward observing unit, and the insurgents killed several people there on the boardwalk. Then, of course, all the women and children were rushing our FOB (forward operating base), seeking asylum, trying to get help from us.
“We did our part to try to protect everybody — as much as 11 people could do at the time.
“During all this, I had a sat(ellite) phone and my wife called me. She was like, ‘What are you doing?’
“I said, ‘I can’t talk right now.’
“She said, ‘What are you doing?’
“I said, ‘Sweetie, I can’t talk.’
“She says, ‘I know. That chopper that’s above you right now is not yours. It’s CNN and I’m watching this live on TV.’
“I told her, ‘You don’t want to watch this. Turn the TV off.’
“She goes, ‘I’m in the living room with your mom, your sister, your dad.’
“I said, ‘Turn the TV off. Don’t watch it.’”
This time when he got back home, Crutchfield soon decided to call it quits for good after Karen told him she was going to have a baby.
“I told her, ‘I’ve watched a whole lot of guys raise their kids in the military, but I’ve also seen a lot of families have kids and then when their dad comes home after being gone for a year, year-and-a-half, their kid doesn’t know ‘em and they’re scared of ‘em.
“I said, ‘I don’t want my babies to ever be scared of me,” the father of three said. “I want to be a full-time, at-home, every-day father.’”
The couple then moved back out west to Washington, where Crutchfield started working as a truck driver at a nuclear facility. He went to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in project management and became a project manager at that same facility.
Seven years later, he decided to come back to central Texas and open his own business.
Now, he and Karen own and operate BOHICA Espresso in Killeen, a coffee shop modeled after similar businesses back in Washington that are staffed with attractive young baristas wearing bikinis and lingerie. The shop has been open since last February and things are going well, Crutchfield says.
“BOHICA is a World War II acronym for ‘bend over here it comes again.’ It’s kind of like FUBAR. BOHICA basically means, OK, I’ve taken this so many times that it’s not gonna hurt anymore. You can throw this at me as much as you want to. You’re not gonna beat me, so go ahead. I can take it.
“What we have is a Washington vibe. These bikini and lingerie (coffee) shops are on every street corner in Washington. If you buy coffee up there, unless you buy from Dutch Bros or Starbucks, you’re going to a bikini stand.
“We give back to our community as much as we can. We have a drink called Mission 22, which is a blended coffee, and if you come through and ask for that, the proceeds from that drink go to Mission 22 (veterans organization). We also give to the Wounded Warrior program and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
“We’re doing what we can to give back to the community that is doing so much to help us be a successful business. It takes a village.”
