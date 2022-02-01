Elements from III Armored Corps, consisting of units assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Hood have been put in a heightened state of readiness. We have not received deployment orders, but remain ready to deploy if notified.
The Secretary of Defense has directed forces at home and abroad to be on high alert and prepare to deploy in a shortened timeframe. In some cases, this means designated units and personnel would have five days after notification to be ready to load equipment or board military transport for movement into theater.
III Armored Corps maintains the highest level of readiness and the capability to deploy forces anywhere in the world on short notice. Our soldiers and families will be notified by their chains of command if official notification of deployment orders are received.
“While we as soldiers are constantly preparing to defend our national interests, our families share in the burden of this service. To our III Armored Corps family members, I ask for your continued understanding and support while we continue to receive information and posture for potential operations. We are committed to keeping everyone informed as information becomes available,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, III Armored Corps. “Our number one priority is and will remain people. Secondly, we will ensure that III Armored Corps is always ready to fight and win.”
Units within III Armored Corps are currently not on orders but all units remain in high deployment alert and a prepare to deploy order status.
