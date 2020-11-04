The 41st annual Secretary of the Army Energy and Water Management Awards were presented to ten recipient organizations, garrisons and individuals in recognition of their accomplishments during fiscal year 2019.
Bobby Lynn, chief of Energy Management Branch and utilities sales officer for the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division, was recognized as the winner of a Secretary of the Army Energy and Water Management Award for Individual Exceptional Performance. His energy reduction strategies save the Army more than $3 million annually.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized, but I have to congratulate my team for championing efficient and innovative technologies and best management practices,” Lynn said. “Our collaborative efforts help to push Fort Hood to be resilient and sustainable, while enhancing readiness for our Phantom Warriors, their families and the Fort Hood community to carry out their daily missions.”
Honorable Alex Beehler, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, and Daniel Klippstein, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-9 Headquarters, presented the award during a virtual ceremony Oct. 21, attended by deputy to the Fort Hood Garrison commander Keith Gogas, Director of Public Works Brian Dosa, Fort Hood Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Ladd, environmental staff and the award recipient.
“DPW is full of rock stars. We have the best DPW in the Army, and Bobby has been able to stand out in that group of rock stars for what he has been able to do for the Army,” Gogas said. “The fact that the SECARMY only gave out three individual awards shows how awesome he is compared to everyone else and says a lot about his experience.”
Klippstein explained the awards program was established in 1979 to recognize installations and individuals for their accomplishments in installation energy and water management in support of Army readiness.
“Make no mistake. Your accomplishments stand you above your peers and you are clearly worthy of recognition. While it may sound like a cliché, your accomplishments will ensure that as an Army, we have the energy resilience that will give us the power to win,” he said. “I encourage you to be a beacon of excellence for your peers. You have raised the bar for others to aspire to and quite frankly, our Army is better for it.”
Lynn was recognized for his exceptional performance as likely the longest sitting energy manager in the Department of Army, potentially within the Department of Defense.
Through his foresight and leadership, Fort Hood is home to one of the most robust Utility Management and Control Systems in the Army. The system is used to monitor and manage the heating, ventilation and air conditioning of 291 facilities from a desktop, while assisting in identifying high energy use facilities.
Under his leadership, Fort Hood completed the Installation Energy and Water Plan, identifying 18 courses of action to improve energy and water security and resiliency. The IEWP results will be utilized to ensure the ability of Fort Hood to sustain critical missions in the event of an energy and/or water service disruption; reduce the risk to all critical missions from energy and water disruptions; reduce use of energy and water resources across the installation; and increase installation operational efficiency.
“The nominees’ hard work supports energy and water resilience and enables Army readiness, enabling war fighting readiness which begins on our installations where our soldiers live, work and train,” Beehler said. “We are very excited that our installation energy managers and stakeholders are also adapting to make smarter energy and water choices that will not only save taxpayer dollars but more importantly allow installations to maintain critical operations during an unexpected grid outage.”
