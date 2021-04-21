AUSTIN — Social distancing is required but live, outdoor music is back in Austin this spring as ZACH Theatre presents its “Songs Under the Stars Live Performance Series,” including this weekend’s presentation of Disney Through the Decades.
Show times this week for the theater at 202 South Lamar are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Enjoy classic Disney hit songs from such favorites as Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Coco, The Little Mermaid and the Lion King in this family-oriented, sing-along formatted show. Featured performers include Kenny Williams, lead singer for The Platters; Roderick Sanford (A Christmas Carol); Leslie McDonel (A Night with Janis Joplin); Zack Zaromatidis, (Bandstand national tour); and Francene Bayola (A Christmas Carol).
Tickets are advance sale only. No walk-ups allowed.
Go to www.zachtheatre.org for more information.
This outdoor concert series is performed on the People’s Plaza, which has been transformed to include individual group pods designed for two to six people, including children. In the lawn/BYOChair section (yellow and blue), guests bring their own lawn chair, with chairs provided in the pods in the first two rows of the green and orange sections.
Drinks will be available at an outdoor bar throughout the concerts, along with pre-packaged snacks. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social-distancing while standing in concession lines.
Reserving a Plaza Cabana includes the option to add a bottle of wine, beer bucket or batched cocktails. A six-seat Cabana reservation includes a cushioned seat and pre-purchased drinks set up and waiting for your arrival.
Disney Through the Decades continues April 29 through May 1, with Mariachi Melodias de Mexico scheduled the following week. For a complete performance line-up, go to the theatre website.
While in Austin, it is never a bad idea to schedule a visit to one of the area’s fine and unique restaurants.
One of those near ZACH Theatre is the Cypress Grill, 4404 W. William Cannon. Some of the menu items here include Creole eggs benedict, shrimp and grits, Cajun hash, Bayou breakfast, omelets, shrimp and oyster platters, crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice, brunch po-boys, infused Bloody Mary, bourbon or brandy milk punch, Mimosas and café au lait.
Kerbey Lane Café, 3704 Kerbey Lane, offers an outstanding menu that features such dishes as: Queso, glazed brussels sprouts, chicken and pancakes, breakfast tacos, migas, eggs Francisco, strawberry banana oatmeal French toast platter, vegan breakfast platter, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, burgers, salads, homemade mashed potatoes, salmon tacos, fried avocado tacos and lots more.
Back home in central Texas, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of springtime family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
