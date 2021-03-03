DALLAS — Fans of Irish music, dance, and food are invited to join this year’s 39th annual North Texas Irish Festival, which is moving from its traditional home at Fair Park in Dallas to an all-new COVID-19-friendly virtual venue.
Billed as one of the country’s largest cultural celebrations, special events this weekend are to include six concurrent livestreams of music, dancing, story-telling, cooking, dogs, horses and more. Also on tap is a live, all-day broadcast of music and bands from Ireland.
From noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 6, six channels of Celtic culture are to be featured at www.ntif.org. Visit the website for updated information and a complete schedule of events and activities.
“This new format allows us to bring the festival to our fans in a way we have never done before,” said Sheri Bush, president of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., a non-profit organization that produces the North Texas Irish Festival, and also provides music and dance scholarships to local students. “While we respect the need to socially distance, we know that viewers will feel close to the performances of these talented artists we will showcase.”
A list of scheduled musical performers includes: Sarah Copus; Reel Treble; Beyond the Pale; Irish Rogues; Behan; Sluggers Rule; North Texas Caledonian Pipes and Drums; Kinfolk; Selkie Girls; Jiggernaut; Vintage Wildflowers; Cleghorn and Tullamore. On the “Live from Ireland” channel, viewers will find ZoDoMo with Zoë Conway; Donal Lunny and Mairtín O’ Connor; Dermot Byrne and Irish headliner, Altan.
Others to appear on the livestream are: Sliabh Notes; Brian McNeil; Eileen Ivers; The Wee Heavies; EJ Jones; Wolf Loescher; Celtic Aire; Ed Miller; Rich Brotherton; Sombati; and the North Texas Irish School of Music.
Fans of Irish step dancing and the acclaimed theatrical show, “Riverdance,” will be able to enjoy performances of that entertainment tradition with dancers of all ages from a variety of Texas dance schools. North Texas chefs will share Celtic culinary secrets, storytellers will perform traditional Irish stories and various documentaries will be shown on livestream channels.
Five of the six channels are to be available complimentary. Access to the “Live from Ireland” channel requires a minimum donation of $40 to the Southwest Celtic Music Association. Admission to a music workshop will be available for $25.
Along with www.ntif.org, learn more about the festival at facebook.com/NTIFSCMA.
Meanwhile, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, continues to offer a number of fun-filled family activities, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them, or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
For some relaxing indoor entertainment, head on over to Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen and its ongoing lineup of new weekday matinees, classic movie showings and Laser Friday presentations. Saturday matinees run all day, and weekday matinees are on Wednesdays. For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, go to starsatnight.org.
