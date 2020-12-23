Christmas may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but while many traditional holiday entertainment pursuits may not be available, there are plenty of ways to keep the celebration fun and lively at home.
For instance, crank up the internet and do a search for “things to do at home for Christmas” and there is no shortage of creative ideas to be found for interesting activities, games and projects to help create another season of happy holiday memories.
Here is a sampling:
Build a gingerbread house: There are kits available for this, but really ambitious crafters can do it all from scratch, including baking sheets of gingerbread for the walls and roof. Use icing to “glue” the house together and decorate with favorite candies.
Watch Christmas movies: Some titles considered to be classics include “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “The Polar Express,” “Christmas Vacation,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Carol,” Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” “The Santa Clause,” “Gremlins,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Family Man” and dozens more.
Popcorn garland: Before the movie starts, pop some popcorn, grab a sewing needle (or plastic yarn needle for kids) and some sturdy thread. While you watch the show, thread a needle onto a long piece of string, take a piece of popped corn, push the needle through the middle of it and pull it down to the end of the string. Repeat until the string is filled with popcorn and use it to add an old-fashioned touch to the family Christmas tree.
Make a hot cocoa bar: Instead of the traditional steaming, sweet, sipping drink with tiny, little marshmallows on top, how about an entire hot cocoa bar? Put out dark and milk chocolate cocoa mix, along with as many different toppings as possible. Not only things like whipped cream and marshmallows, but also chopped pecans, crushed-up peppermint candy canes and chocolate shavings. Use your imagination and enjoy.
Christmas cookies: Decorating cookies is an excellent way to get everyone to put down their favorite electronic device and have some unforgettable fun together. Whip up some sugar cookie dough from scratch, or use pre-made, and add icing, sprinkles, candies and whatever else comes to mind. Get a few cookie cutters to create various shapes like Christmas trees, Santa, reindeer, candy canes or snowmen.
Holiday alphabet game: Test everyone’s creative powers with this challenging contest. Write the letters of the alphabet in order down the left-hand side of a few sheets of paper. Each team gets a set of letters. The idea now is to fill in the entire list with a Christmas word for each letter. First team to finish wins a prize or creative bragging rights.
There are dozens more ideas for family stay-at-home fun, but anyone who feels a case of cabin fever coming on can also take the short drive over to Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) for the annual Nature in Lights drive-through extravaganza.
First started in 1996, the drive-through light show is open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m., including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, until Jan. 3. There are 141 colorful displays along the 5.5-mile route, along with holiday shopping, $5 pony rides and Santa’s Village, where due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required when guests are outside their own vehicles, and Santa will not be making his usual guest appearances.
Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, located at 7999 Sparta Road in Belton. For more information or advance tickets, call 254-287-2523.
If the weather is nice, consider getting out for a little fresh air and exercise at Sparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA. The 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty is accessible year-round, and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages and loitering are not allowed. Go to: www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Center for more information.
For some indoor peace and relaxation, Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge by way of its Resiliency through Art program. Available materials include wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns and thread.
To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.