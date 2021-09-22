MEDINA LAKE — Let the good times roll and tickle your taste buds this weekend at the 40th annual Medina Lake Cajun Festival near San Antonio.
No need to drive all the way to Louisiana for some fine creole dining and dancing, as this family-friendly event brings all the sights, sounds and flavors of The Bayou State across the border to the beautiful Texas Hill Country.
What began in 1981 as a simple gumbo cookoff is now known as a go-to party where visitors can sample an impressive array of fresh-cooked Cajun food, including such things as crawfish pie, jambalaya, fried fish and shrimp, red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, boudin jalapeño poppers, bread pudding with whiskey sauce, pecan pralines, gumbo and more while listening and dancing to authentic Cajun and Zydeco music on two stages with bands from the heart of Louisiana.
The Gazebo Stage features a large concrete dance floor, while the outdoor area has chairs for seating and a new covered pavilion for protection from the sun.
Other attractions at the Lakehills Civic Center include an arts and crafts show and games for the kids. Admission is $15, and children 10 and under get in free. Parking is free and there is a shuttle service available.
Featured entertainers scheduled to perform are:
Ca Va Bien; Don Fontenot and Les Amis de la Louisiana; Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band; Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars; Ricky Adams Band (country western).
Of course, no self-respecting Cajun festival would be complete with a gumbo cooking contest.
Basically a rich soup or stew with a roux base (flour and oil cooked to a golden brown), gumbo is the dish probably most associated with Louisiana and the Cajun people. Any number of different kinds of meats are used, such as shrimp, crab and oysters, along with crawfish, sausage, chicken and turkey, peppers, celery, onion and garlic. Okra is another common ingredient.
To sample some of Louisiana’s finest, look for the cooks located in an oak tree-covered area behind the Gazebo stage. Food tickets are available to purchase samples: $2.50 for non-seafood gumbo and $3 for seafood.
The Cajun Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Medina Lake is located about an hour northwest of San Antonio; about three hours south of Killeen-Fort Hood.
For more information about the festival, go to www.cajunfestival-medinalake.com.
Being so close to San Antonio might be a good opportunity to take in one of Texas’ most famous historical and military landmarks — the Alamo.
Now surrounded by the sprawling downtown business district, the Alamo mission was the site of the famed 13-day siege (Feb. 13 to March 6, 1836) during the Texas war for independence from Mexico that pitted thousands of Mexican troops led by Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna against a couple hundred Alamo defenders, including such legendary figures as Davy Crockett, Col. Jim Bowie and Lt. Col. William B. Travis.
On the morning of March 6, Mexican forces broke through a breach in the outer wall of the Alamo courtyard and overpowered the fighters inside. Santa Anna ordered his men to take no prisoners, and only a small handful of the Texans were spared.
The Mexican forces also suffered heavy casualties, losing between 600 and 1,600 men.
Touring the Alamo is free, but visitors need to reserve a free ticket ahead of time to help reduce crowds. A maximum of 100 people are allowed inside at one time, with a total of 30 minutes allowed to explore the inside of the church part of the mission. After that, guests are invited to tour the rest of the grounds as long as they like.
For COVID-19 protection, Alamo visitors are encouraged to wear a mask, especially inside the church. Free disposable masks will be available. Social distancing (six feet) is also recommended.
Most of the Alamo historic site is outdoors, so be sure to check the weather forecast before your visit, particularly in the summer months. Officials recommend bringing such things as sunscreen, bug spray, water, comfortable shoes, hat and/or umbrella for shade or inclement weather.
Visitors may bring their own food and drinks; however, no open containers are allowed inside the Alamo historic buildings or exhibit. Food and drinks may be purchased in both of the Gift Shop locations, and there is a concession area in the Arbor with vending machines available. Alcohol is not permitted.
Go to www.thealamo.org/visit for more information.
