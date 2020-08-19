Summer has arrived and in the great state of Texas that means, well … it’s plenty hot outside.
In fact, it is so hot these days that warm water comes out of both sides of the faucet; farmers are feeding their chickens crushed ice to keep them from laying hard-boiled eggs; and Siri the other day asked to be dunked in a glass of ice water.
Along with recommended ways to help deal with these dog days — like drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated; eating smaller, lighter meals; and staying indoors during the heat of the day — another way of staying cool is to head underground.
That’s right — underground.
And 170 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood, just north of San Antonio, is a prime spot to escape the relentless summer sun and see what a part of the beautiful Texas Hill Country looks like from the inside out.
Cascade Caverns is the town of Boerne’s oldest tourist attraction, and this slice of Texas history — known as the “Living Cave” — offers tours through five major rooms, along with nature trails, a gift shop, pavilion and picnic tables on a 105-acre facility. Temperatures inside the cave hover around 64 degrees year-round, and spectacular rock formations glistening with cool water droplets have fascinated visitors for decades.
Cave tour capacities are limited, with masks and social distancing required for visitors, along with other COVID-19 safety protocols. Call 830-755-8080 of go to www.cascadecaverns.com for more details.
Closer to home, the Family Aquatics Center at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen is open for swimming and splashing from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday through Friday. Guests must wear a mask when entering/exiting the center, lounging on the pool deck or using the restrooms. Masks do not need to be worn when in the pool water or when eating and drinking.
A day pass for city residents is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $7 for 17 to 54; $5 for ages 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free. A non-resident day pass is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $8 for 17 to 54; $5 for 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free.
The Aquatics Center features a 10,360-square-foot pool, 2,180-square-foot bathhouse; 25-meter lap pool; three water slides; a bowl slide; shade shelters; spray grounds; tee cup; and a tot slide.
Pool rules include no outside food or drinks, including water. There is a concession stand, and guests may bring a lunch to eat outside of the facility. No glass. No running or horseplay. No pets. No cotton clothing allowed in the pool. No basketball shorts. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices; no pool toys, floats, balls, kick boards or water guns. No smoking. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.
Long Branch Park Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Daily admission is $3 for ages 17 to 54; $2 for ages 4 to 16; $2 for ages 55 and over; children 3 and under are free.
In Copperas Cove, the pool at City Park is open now in a special block schedule format for city residents from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed for cleaning on Mondays. Swimming is divided each day into two block sessions, with a break in between for cleaning. South Park pool is also open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
Current restrictions include 25% capacity for swimming or lounging. City Park pool is limited to 50 visitors; South Park capacity right now is 30. Identification must be shown to verify residence. Tables are reserved for families. Outside food and drink are allowed. Social distancing is encouraged.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool on U.S. Highway 281 South in Lampasas is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75% capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
