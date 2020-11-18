The leaves are finally changing colors here in Texas — well, central Texas at least. We had a drop in temperature back in October and we were certain that the cooler weather had made its full appearance. However, that was not the case this last week as temperatures went into the 90s again. What a reactive, unpredictable and inconsistent weather we have to deal with. Put on the winter coat, but then take out the shorts and sandals again. Put on the long sleeves and jacket, but find the tank tops the next.
The weather is like our active military lifestyle, wouldn’t you say? It fluctuates, and it is so consistent in its inconsistency. Yet it is the very thing that we rely on for support. We could complain about it, but it is what determines much of our compass in life.
It seems many of us are dealing with the stressors of the unknown. Most of us are discovering that this new form of life we are in requires a lot of unpredictability. We are all running around planning the school year, the holidays, a permanent change of station move, logistics of school/work/home life balance while our soldier is deployed. Yet, even in all the planning there is so much unknown because of the rising cases, numbers, deaths and exposures of COVID-19.
Life will always be unpredictable, but it is on such a vast scale without omitting any person because it does not discriminate. The virus is not letting up, and we are now enduring more stress because of the unknown that continues to take an uninvited tenancy in our lives.
Like the weather, we have so much to say and complain about, just as we can find ourselves doing with military life. Yet if it weren’t for the air index, atmosphere, pressure and winds then we couldn’t really acclimate to the change. Perhaps the adjustment of our body’s homeostasis wouldn’t be able to find balance and resolve within our environment.
So, how do we deal with the changes happening all around us? How do we plan for what looks so uncertain? Perhaps we pay attention to the direction, the patterns and rhythms and adjust accordingly. Perhaps it isn’t necessarily about what external factors we have to acclimate to that will make the planning and strategizing smoother. Perhaps it is finding the balance within? There’s no way to be able to control all existing and contributing variables that demand our attention and focus. Sometimes it’ll just take withstanding the treacherous winds, knowing when to seek shelter in the storms, and taking advantage of every waking moment there is a ray of sunshine.
As the weather even teaches us, we cannot have sunshine every day. With rain comes nourishment and moisture. With storms come the opportunity to withstand and see how deeply rooted we are. With unpredictable temperatures, or even uncomfortable ones, come protection and the need to suit up. If we look around and pay attention to the little details the earth offers, we will find many lessons in it. We are learning to live in a time and space of unpredictability. Whether that is with our political system, our weather, a PCS move, COVID-19 cases or even stocks and our economy — we are beginning to learn more about the one thing we can learn to control. That is all that lies within our internal environment.
So may we know what hat to wear in whatever season we are dealing with, or perhaps conditions we are enduring. May we know what attire to put on to know what will protect, withstand and aide in our efforts to get through this time. Everything around us is changing, and sometimes it very well may be for the best
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
