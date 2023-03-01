DALLAS — Live music, dancing, storytelling, horse shows, fencing demonstrations, sheep herding, food vendors, beer and whiskey tasting and more are on tap this weekend at the North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park, home of the famed Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas.

What came to life as the First Texas Ceili in March 1983 at Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn (now Pappadeaux Seafood) has grown into not only one of the country’s biggest cultural celebrations, but also the second-largest event held in Fair Park, behind the State Fair of Texas.

