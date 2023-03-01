DALLAS — Live music, dancing, storytelling, horse shows, fencing demonstrations, sheep herding, food vendors, beer and whiskey tasting and more are on tap this weekend at the North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park, home of the famed Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas.
What came to life as the First Texas Ceili in March 1983 at Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn (now Pappadeaux Seafood) has grown into not only one of the country’s biggest cultural celebrations, but also the second-largest event held in Fair Park, behind the State Fair of Texas.
Along with the aforementioned attractions, this family-friendly celebration includes indoor and outdoor entertainment on multiple stages, as well as genealogy research opportunities, shopping, animal rescue groups, child-friendly entertainment and free arts and crafts for the kids.
A list of scheduled musical performers includes: Sliabh Notes; The Logues; Rory Makem; Moors and McCumber; Celtic Aire; 5 Second Rule, a Dallas-based acoustic band; Behan, a family band influenced by The Clancy Brothers, ; Beyond the Pale quartet; Boxing Robin, Irish folk music; C. Michael Price; Cleghorn; Emerald Accent; Goldring; Jiggernaut, bagpipes and vocals; Kinfolk; Plunk Murray; River Driver; The Whalers; Vintage Wildflowers; and many more.
Whiskey Tasting is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with samples available from Limavady, Teelings, Aberfeldy Scotch, Black Irish and Glendalough.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ticket sales will end approximately one hour prior to the gates closing. Alcohol sales will end approximately 30 minutes prior to the end of the festival.
Officials say plenty of seating is available — up to 800 seats at the larger stages — and there are tables and chairs around the food courts, as well as additional seating in other areas around the park. Lawn chairs are not allowed.
Dogs on a short leash at all times are allowed, although unruly dogs will be asked to leave and take their owners with them. Please bring a supply of plastic bags to clean up after pets. A $1 donation for the SPCA is also requested for all pets entering the festival.
Costumes are encouraged, including kilts, renaissance garb, ethnic wear, Leprechaun suit, etc. Patrons are asked to dress “tastefully.”
Outside food may not be brought inside the gates. Prices for food vendors are described as “reasonable,” and due to TABC regulations, alcohol may not be brought in. All coolers and other containers are subject to inspection.
Speaking of food, how about some Cajun seafood at Aunt Irene’s Kitchen, 3309 S. Malcolm X Boulevard, just down the road from Fair Park. Nominated as a Dallas Best Restaurant and considered a hometown favorite, the signature menu item and No. 1-seller is the “Black Box,” overflowing with things like crab, shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Order up some southern-style fried fish and wings, along with pork chops, turkey necks, steak and shrimp, lobster tail, shrimp alfredo, seafood pasta, chicken salad, gumbo, lemon cake, chocolate cake, peach cobbler cake, strawberry cake and a whole lot more.
Another nearby joint worth checking out is SouthSide Steaks and Cakes at 3125 Al Lipscomb Way (Grand Avenue), home of the Texas Cheesesteaks. Choose from 20 different cheesesteak sandwiches; a cheesesteak and wings combo; or try a dish of southern classic chicken and waffles; a hamburger or cheeseburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni hoagie; a BLT hoagie; the Sweet Jones funnel cake burger; and maybe a brownie sundae or fried cinnamon roll for dessert.
Or since we are in Texas …
Y’all go on and dig in. Don’t be shy now!
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.