Drive about two hours southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood and spend a day or a weekend in what some refer to as the “Texas version of Aspen,” also known as the town of Round Top.
Strolling through historic Henkel Square and exploring its collection of art galleries, antique shops, vintage clothing stores, cozy cafes, coffee bars and watering holes is a fine way to spend a relaxing afternoon.
Considered one of the best small towns to visit in the state, Round Top dates back to the early 1800s. According to the Texas State Historical Association, its earliest settlers were Englishmen who traveled from others part of the country, including the family of Stephen Townsend, who came from Florida in 1826.
The Townsend family, known for sending more men to join the famed Battle of San Jacinto than any other area family, established a Masonic lodge, Presbyterian church and Florida chapel. Another Round Top resident, Joel Robinson, captured Mexican Gen. Santa Anna, and his father, John Robinson, was a member of the First Congress of Texas.
Soon, German settlers began to arrive and by 1850, the town named for a house with an octagonal tower that was designated as the local post office had a population of 150. There were two stores, two blacksmith shops, two taverns, a post office and a line of tri-weekly stagecoaches to serve the population. Some sources say the first local Fourth of July celebration in 1851 gave Round Top the distinction of hosting the oldest continuous Independence Day festivities west of the Mississippi.
Round Top was incorporated in 1870, and by 1884 had a population of 200, increasing to 360 by 1900, but back down to 150 by 1925 and slowly decreasing throughout the 1900s. In 1990, Round Top had a population of 81.
Today, the town is an internationally recognized cultural center for the arts and education through the programs of the International Festival-Institute, first founded in 1971. The 1,200-seat concert hall at Festival Hill is the permanent home of the Texas Festival Orchestra.
A short drive from Round Top is Washington-on-the-Brazos, an unincorporated community and state historic site where the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence from Mexico took place. Known as “the birthplace of Texas,” delegates met here March 1, 1836, to formally announce their intention to separate from Mexico and create the new Republic of Texas. The two-story Star of the Republic Museum features displays, artifacts and exhibits designed to reflect the local history and culture from 1836 to 1846.
As always, it is a good idea to check in advance for closings and schedule changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on Round Top, go to roundtop.com.
Meanwhile, closer to home, public swimming pools in the city of Killeen are open during limited hours for summer fun.
The Family Aquatics Center at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday through Friday. Guests must wear a mask when entering/exiting the center, lounging on the pool deck or using the restrooms. Masks do not need to be worn when in the pool or when eating and drinking.
A day pass for city residents is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $7 for 17 to 54; $5 for ages 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free. A non-resident day pass is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $8 for 17 to 54; $5 for 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free.
The Aquatics Center features a 10,360-square-foot pool, 2,180-square-foot bathhouse; 25-meter lap pool; three water slides; a bowl slide; shade shelters; spray grounds; tee cup; and a tot slide.
Pool rules include no outside food or drinks, including water. There is a concession stand, and guests may bring a lunch to eat outside of the facility. No glass. No running or horseplay. No pets. No cotton clothing allowed in the pool. No basketball shorts. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices; no pool toys, floats, balls, kick boards, water guns. No smoking. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.
Long Branch Park Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Daily admission is $3 for ages 17 to 54; $2 for ages 4 to 16; $2 for ages 55 and over; children 3 and under are free.
In Copperas Cove, the pool at City Park is open now in a special block schedule format for city residents from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed for cleaning on Mondays. Swimming is divided each day into two block sessions, with a break in between for cleaning. South Park pool is also open, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
Current restrictions include 25-percent capacity for swimming or lounging. City Park pool is limited to 50 visitors; South Park capacity right now is 30. Identification must be shown to verify residence. Tables are reserved for families. Outside food and drink are allowed. Social distancing is encouraged.
