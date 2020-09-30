AUSTIN — Explore the state’s military history while getting up close and personal with dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled guns, trucks, jeeps, helicopters, jet fighters, observation aircraft and towed artillery pieces at the Texas Military Forces Museum in Austin.
This 45,000-square-foot facility is located at Camp Mabry, home to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and Texas State Guard headquarters. Established in 1892, Camp Mabry is the third-oldest active military installation in Texas, behind Fort Sam Houston and Fort Bliss.
Admission is free, with exhibits including the history of the state’s militia and volunteer forces from 1823 to 1903, when Congress created the National Guard. From 1903 to present day, the museum tells the story of the Texas Army National Guard and Air National Guard, as well as the Texas State Guard. Along with historic combat equipment, displays include uniforms, personal items, film, music, photographs, battle dioramas and realistic full-scale depictions of Texas military forces in the Texas Revolution, the Mexican War, Civil War, Spanish-American and Philippine-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, the Cold War, peace-keeping deployments and global war on terror.
New COVID-19 safety rules in place at the museum include:
Masks required at all times for adults and children 3 and older. Masks are available for purchase or bring your own. Security guards will check for compliance. Anyone with a medical reason for not wearing a mask is asked to contact the museum prior to visiting so special arrangements can be made.
Anyone entering the museum will have their temperature checked by museum staff.
Maintain social distancing between groups.
No touching exhibits, cases, or rails.
Use provided pencils to push buttons or engage interactive exhibits.
One person from each group must sign the visitor log and provide a phone number or e-mail to be contacted in case of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the museum.
The museum will be operating at reduced capacity to protect the health and safety of all visitors and staff. For more information, visit the museum website at www.texasmilitaryforcesmuseum.org.
Meanwhile, some of Austin’s fine eating establishments are located near Camp Mabry, including such local hotspots as Kerbey Lane Café, 3704 Kerbey Lane, which offers such things as standard breakfast items along with a Crispy Chicken Benedict plate, Eggs Francisco and Chicken and Pancakes. Other tempting treats include bacon-wrapped meatloaf, half-pound all-natural bacon cheeseburger, veggie burger, fried avocado tacos and a buffalo chicken sandwich.
Another favorite place for locals to eat is Torchy’s Tacos at 2801 Guadalupe Street, where the made-from-scratch menu includes such things as breakfast tacos, trailer park taco, green chile pork, fried avocado, brushfire, beef fajita, chicken fajita, Mr. Orange and many more selections.
Black’s BBQ at 3110 Guadalupe Street serves brisket, pork spare ribs, chopped beef, giant beef rib, turkey breast, chicken, pulled pork and homemade sausage, along with things like chunky potato salad, Mexican street corn, extra cheddar mac and cheese, peach cobbler, pecan cobbler and banana pudding.
Back at Fort Hood, the post’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, the Resiliency through Art program offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge, including wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks, and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns and thread. To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
The post’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is open 24/7 for Department of Defense identification card holders. Available activities include sightseeing, bird watching, horseback riding, hiking, biking, hunting, and fishing. Face coverings are required if six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
Sparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA, is a 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty. The trail is accessible year-round and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a 6-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages and loitering are not allowed. Go to www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Center for more information.
