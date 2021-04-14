Things do not just happen overnight or instantaneously. Just about everything and anything takes time.
Whether we are aware of that process or not, it took small steps to get there. My husband recently told my son a rather insightful statement one night. He said, “It always takes longer to climb up than it does to fall down. So even though it may take long to make it to the top, once you get to the highest point, the moment you decide to jump, coming down happens much quicker.”
As I think about the different situations and scenarios of life and monumental moments for people, this holds so much truth. There is a process in all things, even the one that makes us fall. In order to fall, we have to be on higher ground, and the only way to get to higher ground is to climb.
As we reflect on where each of us are, we can see that all of it has taken a process. So why is it that we have a hard time translating that to other areas in our lives? We want our kids to pick up on a particular skill quicker.
We want to be able to get through a situation that brings much heartache and sadness quicker.
We want to be able to adopt new habits, ways of thinking and cycles without process.
Not only that, we do not even realize when the process is occurring, because the opposition and resistance is too great that we believe it to be to in our disfavor.
Rather, it is simply the opposing forces we are facing as we are making way toward progress.
This is true for positive and negative progression.
Let’s take for instance our relationships — children, spouse, friendships, parents, etc.
These relationships can either have increasingly progressive directions or a declining one. Oftentimes we do not realize it, well, because we are just living in it.
We see ourselves giving effort, and when we do not have that same effort reciprocated, we believe that there is no progression.
On the contrary, there is always progression — it just may not be the one we want, or perhaps is what we want but the path to get there is not what we expected or envisioned. This is true for our professional and academic goals as well.
We must hold ourselves accountable and have partners who can do the same to keep us on track.
It would be to our advantage to identify what works for us, and what doesn’t.
We must be more willing to admit to our strengths and then identify our areas of needed improvement. We should pursue an end goal of how we can better ourselves, those around us and then our community. It would be unrealistic for us to do the latter than the initial. It all starts within the four walls we all operate in.
I am confident we are all aware of this, but there is always a disconnect with what we know and what we apply. So this brings awareness that we are most likely unattached with our reality and our fantasies.
So the next time we find ourselves climbing or falling, let us be honest that it all took a process to get there. Each of us has a choice of what way we will choose to take, and depending on each choice, we will find ourselves in one of two spots — the place we need to be or the place we could have avoided. Regardless, if it is the climb or the fall, it all took a process.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
