Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.