KILLEEN — Among the 174 acres of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, the family of the late 1st Sgt. Ricky McGinnis gathered around his headstone on a cloudy Monday afternoon for Memorial Day.
According to his daughters, Melissa Reyes, 28, and Nina McGinnis, 26, he lived in a house full of women — a wife and four daughters.
“His soldiers were his boys pretty much,” Nina McGinnis said with a smile.
Ricky McGinnis was active duty in the U.S. Army when he died in 2006 while deployed in Iraq.
Before his death, he served more than 20 years.
Reyes said what hurts the most is that he didn’t meet his nine grandkids, including 2-year-old Malani Reyes, who hardly left McGinnis’ tombstone during their visit.
Reyes and McGinnis said they treat every day like Memorial Day to honor their father’s memory.
“Don’t take the bad away from the day. We look at the good memories. Yeah, he did die … he sacrificed his life, but (we) don’t mourn or be depressed about it. Live the happiness the way they lived,” Reyes said.
The family were among dozens who made their way to the cemetery in honor of Memorial Day, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
On Monday, all of the headstones were donned with an American flag. Some, like McGinnis,’ had flower bouquets and their favorite beverage.
This year was a bit different, with families wearing masks and practicing social distancing due to the pandemic.
According to the cemetery’s website, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery opened Jan. 4, 2006. It is the first of four cemeteries built and run by the Texas Veterans Land Board, under the Texas General Land Office.
The cemetery’s 174 acres was previously part of Fort Hood that was donated to the federal government. This cemetery accounts for 6,000 of the 10,000 veterans to be buried in Texas State Veterans Cemeteries.
