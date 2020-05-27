Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.