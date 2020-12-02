Family Readiness soldiers from the 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, held a “Walk of Gratitude” event to familiarize families of deployed soldiers with family readiness personnel, connect family members to each other, and provide information on potentially helpful resources during the battalion’s recent deployment with the brigade to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve, on Nov. 25.
At least 40 family members and soldiers from the “Muleskinners” battalion participated in “Walk for Gratitude” event, which was recorded and posted to the unit’s Facebook page. The soldiers deployed to Europe were also conducting a walk, and it was posted the unit’s Facebook page as a sign of solidarity.
Capt. Victoria Fox, senior command family readiness representative, said these events help families deal with the rigors of military deployment.
“It’s to bring families together to see how they’re doing in the first few weeks, because this is when we have the most problems with families,” Fox said. “Just to see if we have any issues that they don’t know who to contact, but now they have someone here that they can talk to face-to-face, and also to show them that they’re not alone in this deployment, we are here to support them.”
Fox said every month during deployment or when the unit is stateside, the family readiness facilitators would try and have a check-in with families.
“All I do is family readiness — my job is making sure that I’m that link between not just the command here, but the command over there (deployed),” Fox explained. “I am an extension of the command for families.”
Fox said she carries two cellphones and both numbers are provided for the families, and that these events provide visibility of her as the command’s family readiness representative, and let’s them know she is a resource when they have questions.
“That’s what I focus on. I get to take care of families and that’s what I love about the Army,” Fox said.
Fox said these events are also serve a networking opportunity for families to meet each other.
“You get to see who else is in the battalion, who you can go to, who you can link up with because you don’t want to be alone,” Fox said. “If you don’t have any family here, you can make your family with the other families in the battalion.”
Christy Dunstan, a senior advisor for family readiness groups in the battalion, whose husband Maj. Sean Dunstan is deployed to Europe, was present to help spread holiday season greetings.
“I’m just here to spread a little Thanksgiving cheer and let everyone know that we are in this together,” Dunstan said of the walking event. “The rotation will go by much quicker and easier if we support each other.”
Dunstan said these events are a regular occurrence, with a focus on helping families.
“Our goal is we try to have a monthly check-in with our families,” Dunstan said. “That could be just having a (family readiness group) meeting at the companies, focus on making sure we have contact with our families-whether that’s checking with the parents of our single troopers back home wherever they may be, or the single spouses here with the kids. We just want to make sure we’re having contact with them so they can reach out if they need anything.”
This deployment was the first time some family members have been separated from their families, while other families were seasoned veterans having experienced multiple deployments in the past. Dunstan said regardless of a family member’s background or experience, the family readiness group was there to help.
“We hope this can be a learning process for everyone and we can bridge that gap between ages, culture, and the community can just come together to support one another,” Dunstan said.
Dunstan said the coronavirus pandemic provided additional challenges for family members.
“Most importantly, especially during the COVID-19 times, is making sure that our families are supported if they are in need of food, childcare, or have questions about if the spouse gets COVID-19 while their trooper is deployed,” Dunstan said.
Dunstan said events like these, and other outreach efforts have occurred in the past, and are scheduled to occur every month to make sure family members know there are available resources, should they have any problems during their service member’s deployment. These events also focus on physical and mental health, which she said also helps family members endure the rigors of deployment.
The next event is scheduled for this month, and will be sponsored by the 1st Brigade Combat Team, and will be pancakes with Santa, while another meeting is scheduled in January.
“I’m just grateful to be part of the Army community,” Dunstan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.