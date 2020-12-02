Fed Ex Freight will deliver more than 500 real Christmas trees to military families at 8 a.m. Dec. 11 at Hood Stadium as part of the Trees for Troops program.
In keeping with COVID-19 safety procedures, a change for this year’s give away of trees is recipients must obtain a voucher with a designated time slot at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Headquarters (Building 9212) prior to Dec. 11.
Vouchers are currently available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays at the BOSS headquarters for soldiers ranked E1 to E4 and families until Dec. 4.
After Friday, military active duty or dependent identification card holders may obtain a voucher while supplies last.
The voucher must be presented the day of the event to receive a tree. Social distancing and masks are required when picking up a tree.
For complete details on this program, visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/trees-troops/4823666/54571 or https://www.facebook.com/forthoodfmwr/.
Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their Families, through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers. For more information, go to www.treesfortroops.org.
Since 2005, more than 243,955 free, farm-grown Christmas trees have been provided to troops and military Families in the United States and overseas through Trees for Troops.
