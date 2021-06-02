Lions, tigers and bears, oh my.
Let’s head south and watch some dolphins fly.
Yes, you read that correctly — watch some dolphins fly.
Also, get an up-close and personal look at some killer whales, beluga whales and sea lions at one of SeaWorld’s family-friendly shows in San Antonio.
Located just west of downtown and the famed Alamo and Riverwalk attractions, SeaWorld also offers such things as the Ultimate Animal Experience tour. This is a chance to put on a wetsuit, go into the water and meet a friendly beluga whale. Not only that, guests on the tour can touch a shark, touch and feed a bottlenose dolphin, touch and feed a sea lion, participate in a play time and killer whale feeding session, touch a penguin and have lunch.
Reservations for the tour are limited to one family group of up to six guests per day. All participants will be required to wear a face covering that fits over the mouth and nose at all times.
There are also amusement park rides, including Texas Stingray, billed as the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in Texas.
From June 4 to Aug. 15, SeaWorld plans its “electric ocean” program, with dance music, colorful lights and a fireworks show after sunset.
For details on these events and more information about the park, go to seaworld.com/san-antonio.
Any visit to San Antonio would not be complete with a stop for some of the best Mexican food in the state. One place to get just that is at La Fonda on Main. The menu here at 2415 N. Main Avenue features things like campechana — a mix of shrimp, scallops, octopus, toasted pasilla chile sauce, avocado and pico de gallo — along with enchiladas, tacos, tamales, chile relleno, oak-grilled fajitas and skirt steak, Gulf shrimp and more.
A special brunch menu is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to lafondaonmain.com.
Over along the famed San Antonio Riverwalk is a truly unique dining establishment called Dick’s Last Resort. Along with tasty menu items like barbecue nachos, fried catfish, grilled and fried chicken, Bubba’s baby back ribs, grilled sirloin, steak ‘n shrimp and not-yer-mama’s cheesecake, the non-politically correct wait staff here is trained and encouraged to be as obnoxious as possible, insulting guests and generally trying to make everyone uncomfortable — all in good fun.
Meanwhile, back home in Killeen-Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
Over at Central Texas College, the Mayborn Science Theater is open again with a full slate of fascinating shows. Face masks are required to enter the building and seating is limited. Go to www.starsatnight.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.