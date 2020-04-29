KILLEN — Ferrying ammunition and other supplies to front line U.S. troops during the famed “Battle of the Bulge” was harrowing duty for young deuce-and-a-half driver W E Rainwater, who earned a total of four Bronze Star medals for his actions during World War II.
A native Texan who was drafted by the military out of high school in 1943 when he was 18 years old, Rainwater celebrated his 95th birthday last Saturday at his home in Killeen.
Born in Dallas and growing up in Slaton, near Lubbock, five-and-a-half hours northwest of Fort Hood, the lifelong welder, father of one, grandfather of one, great-grandfather of three and great-great-grandfather of one, served in the U.S. Army from Sept. 27, 1943 to March 2, 1946.
During the war, he was with the 3458 Quartermaster Truck Company and saw combat in four major battles. One of those was the famed Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive of the war (Dec. 16, 1944 to Jan. 25, 1945), which earned him one of his Bronze Star medals, an honor awarded for heroism in a combat zone.
“The first stop was England, where we picked up supplies and processed to Normandy,” Rainwater said. “l could hear bombs going off; big shells going off around you; machine gun fire; all kind of fire. They were still fighting around there when we landed. Still bombing pretty good.
“Whatever needed to be hauled, we hauled it. Dead soldiers, live soldiers, supplies, ammunition, food.
“Then, the 82nd and 101st Airborne jumped into Holland, and we had to carry supplies for them. We’d make two to three trips a week into Holland. Lots of times, we’d go and there’d be a whole British convoy that done got wiped out. We were fortunate we never did get strafed like they did.
“At the Battle of the Bulge, we were right out there on the front lines. I guess the worst part was driving down in between those tanks all the time. They’d be firing those big guns over you. That was not a good feeling.”
Some of his other lasting memories from the war include the time he got an up-close look at “Big Bertha;” the day he caught a glimpse of legendary Gen. George Patton; and a perilous Rhine River crossing into Germany.
“I did get to see the big gun that they called Big Bertha (a massive 16.5-inch German howitzer that weighed 43 tons, one of the largest artillery pieces ever fielded). It was a big gun that sat on two flatbed railroad cars. The barrel was almost as big as a number two wash tub (22-inch diameter).
“I saw Patton … I think that was just before we went into Frankfurt. We were all in parade (formation), and he came through. That’s as close as I ever got to him. I just got a quick look as he went through.”
Rainwater’s daughter, Rose, who lives two doors down from her dad, was listening to him tell his war stories, and she asked:
“What was his nickname? What did they call Patton?”
“Blood and guts?” Rainwater said.
“Right, that’s what they called him,” she said.
“Yeah, you’ve got the blood; he got the guts,” the old soldier said.
“I also got a chance to cross the Rhine River. That was something. There was two tanks ahead of me, crossing that pontoon bridge that was across there, and water was running through the truck. That was scary. You didn’t know whether the Germans was going to attack and bomb you, or whether you was gonna sink.”
When the war ended, Rainwater spent some time in Germany, then headed north to board a ship bound for home. It was a long journey that got off to a rough start, and didn’t get much better.
“It took us 12 days to get home,” said Rainwater, who was 20 years old at the time. “I believe it was the North Sea up in Germany where we got on board the ship, and we stayed up there three days before the water got calm enough for us to be able to head home.
“It was almost a week after we left when the storm hit. There was a hospital medical ship on up ahead of us, and they hit the storm before we did, so we were halfway ready for it. But when it hit, I thought the ship was going to roll over. It tumbled a bunch of us out of the bed (bunks stacked three high).
“I felt good, though. I was coming back home, so I felt good. I was fortunate enough to not get shot up, so I was happy.
“I guess I could say that the Lord was really with us; taking care of us.”
After finally arriving safely in New York, young Rainwater headed out to California to visit his brothers. Unable to find work, he came back to Texas after nine months, went to school to study welding, and has been here ever since.
In December 1948, he married a Lubbock girl, Mary Alice Gamble, and they were together for nearly 65 years, until she died in 2012.
“I met her at the center, where all the young folks hang out at,” Rainwater said. “We got married about a year later.”
A resident of Killeen for the past 15 or so years, Rainwater enjoys fishing, playing dominoes (daughter, Rose, says he can beat anyone in the state), participating in Senior Saints at Southside Church of Christ and barbecuing.
With a planned birthday celebration last week interrupted by the coronavirus lockdown, Rainwater started looking forward next to a family reunion on Labor Day weekend, an event that he and his cousin first organized more than 45 years ago. This year’s gathering was planned for Copperas Cove, and as many as 300 people were planning to attend, but that will have to wait now for next year.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Rainwater said about the ongoing pandemic. “I’ve been inside for 41 days now — I mark the calendar every week. All I can do right now is go out in the backyard and walk around.
“I don’t know, it’s just something that got out of hand, and they’ve got no way of curing it, so we’ve just got to try to live with it. When it finally is all over, I hope it’s close to the weekend, so I can go back to church. I miss that.”
